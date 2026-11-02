JNU Professor Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Harassment Case

Dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor and Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case, following his dismissal in October and a recent Delhi High Court stay on his termination.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Congress MP and dismissed JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has sought anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case.

JNU dismissed Professor Akoijam in October following allegations of sexual harassment from at least 11 female students.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Akoijam on October 12, days after he was sacked from service.

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed JNU's decision to terminate Akoijam's services, with the case listed for hearing in January.

Congress MP and dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case.

The matter has been listed for Tuesday and is likely to be heard by Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh.

Sexual Harassment Allegations And Dismissal

In October, JNU dismissed professor Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment. The professor, however, has termed his dismissal a "witch hunt" and has raised questions regarding due process.

On October 12, Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Inner Manipur Congress MP, days after he was sacked from service.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students have also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

Police Action And Internal Inquiry

An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint and documents submitted by JNU's chief security officer (CSO).

According to the FIR, the assessment and observations recorded by the members of the university's Internal Committee (IC) were forwarded to police following an internal investigation.

In the complaint, the CSO said the IC conducted an inquiry into the allegations raised by various complainants and recorded its findings, assessment, and observations in the matter.

"The allegations against Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Centre for Studies of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, JNU, have been examined by the Internal Committee, and after assessment of witnesses, defence witnesses, and other material came on record," the FIR states.

High Court Intervention

In a related development, the Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the JNU administration's decision to terminate the services of professor Akoijam, issuing notice to the university on the Congress MP's petition challenging the dismissal order. This case has been listed for hearing in January.