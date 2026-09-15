Disha Salian CBI probe a conspiracy against Thackeray family: Raut

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has vehemently alleged that the CBI's FIR in the Disha Salian death case is a politically motivated conspiracy by the Centre, designed to undermine the Thackeray family's standing and target Aaditya Thackeray.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MPs Sanjay Raut (second from right) and Anil Desai arrive at the Supreme Court for the Shiv Sena symbol and party case hearing, in New Delhi, August 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut alleges the CBI's FIR in the Disha Salian death case is a political conspiracy orchestrated by the Centre.

Raut claims the probe aims to tarnish the Thackeray family's reputation and specifically target Aaditya Thackeray.

He suggests the CBI investigation is being weaponised to divert attention from other political issues or influence legislative support.

The Bombay HC had previously ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death, criticising the Mumbai Police's investigation.

Raut links the current CBI action to an ongoing Supreme Court case concerning the Shiv Sena party symbol, implying broader political pressure.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation's first information report (FIR) in the Disha Salian death case is a political conspiracy orchestrated by the Centre to tarnish the Thackeray family's reputation.

Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that Mumbai police had already probed the matter thoroughly and cleared Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray of any link to the former celebrity manager's death in June 2020.

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the death of Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, naming no accused in compliance with Bombay high court directives on a petition filed by her father.

Allegations Of Political Weaponisation

"The way the matter was taken to court, which gave an order (to hand over the case to CBI), is a conspiracy. It has specifically said to conduct a CBI probe but do not name anyone. Yet names are being taken in the media," the Sena-UBT leader said.

He claimed the CBI probe is being weaponised to target Aaditya Thackeray, who has been attacking the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on various public issues.

He also termed it an attempt to divert attention from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's agitation or put pressure on the Shiv Sena-UBT to support the delimitation bill in Parliament.

Bombay High Court's Directive And Raut's Response

On September 2, the Bombay high court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death while pulling up the Mumbai police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation raises more questions than answers.

"This is a political conspiracy by Delhi to tarnish the image of the Thackeray family, which enjoys a place in the hearts of people," Raut added.

He also alleged that the FIR is being selectively leaked to the media, citing that of the 16 pages, only one has been shared.

Broader Political Context And Supreme Court Case

Raut accused the Centre of earlier starting a campaign against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The same people have started a campaign against the Thackeray family because of the ongoing Supreme Court case on the bow and arrow party symbol (allotted to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena)," he said. The case has reached a turning point and "someone" is scared, he claimed.

"If the judgement is given in an impartial way, Maharashtra politics will change, and the Thackeray family will again occupy the centrestage," Raut added.

Background Of Disha Salian's Death

Salian (28), who had briefly worked as Rajput's manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.

The city police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and subsequently claimed, after an inquiry, that it was a case of suicide.

A week later, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.