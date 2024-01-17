News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Discuss democracy, rights regularly with India, says Blinken in Davos

Discuss democracy, rights regularly with India, says Blinken in Davos

Source: PTI
January 17, 2024 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Describing India as an "extraordinary success story", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the "remarkable achievements" of the Modi government have materially benefitted and positively impacted so many Indian lives.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2024. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Speaking here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he also said the US-India relations have reached a new high with efforts from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

 

At the same time, a regular part of the conversation between the two countries has been about democracy and rights, Blinken said.

"It's part of a very sustained, very real conversation and a conversation we hope produces positive change and that's the case with India," he said.

He was replying to a question on whether the rise of Hindu nationalism in India concerns the US despite the country's robust economic growth and infrastructure building under the Modi regime.

Talking about how he and the US look at India, Blinken said, "We see an extraordinary success story and see the remarkable achievements that Prime Minister Modi has achieved under his watch that has materially benefitted and positively affected so many Indian lives."

"We also see the relationship between our two countries that has reached a new place and a new level and that I think has been a very deliberate effort on part of both Prime Minister Modi and President Biden to position it so," he added.

The US Secretary of State further said, "At the same time, a constant regular part of our conversation is the conversation about democracy, about rights."

"When the President took office, we wanted to make sure that we put back into our foreign policy these fundamental concerns about democracy and about human rights and we have done that. We do it in different ways in different places. Maybe because of the relationship we may have with a country, with a government," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India can count on us: US envoy ahead of Modi visit
India can count on us: US envoy ahead of Modi visit
'India to play marginal role in US-China rivalry'
'India to play marginal role in US-China rivalry'
'Much was done in 2 years that wasn't done before'
'Much was done in 2 years that wasn't done before'
CBI charges 5 for looting Manipur police armoury
CBI charges 5 for looting Manipur police armoury
How much PF, gratuity did Jet Air pay to ex-employees?
How much PF, gratuity did Jet Air pay to ex-employees?
We are looking for more attack-minded players: Stimac
We are looking for more attack-minded players: Stimac
Pakistan expels Iran's envoy, recalls man in Teheran
Pakistan expels Iran's envoy, recalls man in Teheran
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Historically, 2023 is best year for India-US ties'

'Historically, 2023 is best year for India-US ties'

'US has not indicated any intent to punish India'

'US has not indicated any intent to punish India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances