'Discrimination against states': KCR to skip NITI Aayog meet

'Discrimination against states': KCR to skip NITI Aayog meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 06, 2022 18:03 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will be boycotting the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, as a mark of strong protest against the present 'discriminating' trend of the Centre towards states.

Photograph: ANI Photo

In a strong-worded letter to Modi, KCR, as Rao is known, said India as a strong nation can develop only when the states develop.

Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make India a strong country, he said.

 

"In view of these facts I do not find it useful to attend the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022 and I am staying away from it as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of central government to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective effort to make India a strong and developed country," Rao said in the letter narrating a host of reasons for his boycotting the meet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
