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Home  » News » Directors of Agri-Tourism Firm Arrested for Rs 100 Crore Investment Scam in Kerala

Directors of Agri-Tourism Firm Arrested for Rs 100 Crore Investment Scam in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 15, 2026 23:08 IST

Three directors of a Kerala-based agri-tourism firm have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a Rs 100 crore investment fraud, leaving hundreds of investors cheated and seeking justice.

Key Points

  • Three directors of ATCOS, an agri-tourism firm, have been arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over Rs 100 crore.
  • The company promised high returns on investments in the agricultural tourism sector but failed to deliver, leading to numerous complaints.
  • ATCOS operated 13 branches across Kerala and one in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act.
  • Police have frozen the bank accounts of the accused and are tracing their assets as part of the ongoing investigation.
  • Around 54 cases have been registered against the firm across Kerala, highlighting the widespread impact of the investment scam.

Police on Sunday arrested three directors of a firm accused of cheating hundreds of investors of over Rs 100 crore through a fake investment scheme linked to agricultural tourism here, officials said.

The accused were identified as Muraleedharan, Ashik Murali and Akhil Murali, all natives of Thrissur.

 

The arrests were made by the Kalamassery police in connection with a fraud involving ATCOS (Agri Tourism Cooperative Society), a firm headquartered at Pathadipalam here.

Police said the company had promised high returns by collecting investments from the public in the agricultural tourism sector, but allegedly cheated hundreds of people and fled with the money.

ATCOS was registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act and operated 13 branches across various districts in Kerala, besides a branch in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

When investors failed to receive their promised returns or the invested amount, complaints were filed with the police.

Officials said around 54 cases have been registered against the firm in 32 police stations across the state, including 29 cases at the Kalamassery police station alone.

Following instructions from Kochi City Police Commissioner K S Mahesh Kumar, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shehensha and Thrikkakara ACP Manoj Kumar.

The team traced the accused to an apartment in Amala Nagar in Thrissur, where they had been hiding after secretly renting the flat, officials said.

The bank accounts of the accused have been frozen, and steps have been initiated to trace their assets, officials said.

Police also conducted a raid at the company's office at Pathadipalam and seized several documents related to the case.

The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kalamassery, which remanded them to judicial custody and sent them to Kakkanad jail.

Police said they would seek the custody of the accused for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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