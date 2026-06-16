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Diplomatic century: Modi completes 100 foreign visits in 12 yrs as PM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 02:07 IST

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Modi's first visit as the prime minister was to Bhutan from June 15 to 16, 2014, while his second visit was to Brazil in the same year to attend the BRICS Summit from July 13 to 17.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a ceremonial welcome at Bratislava Castle, in Bratislava, June 15, 2026. Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico also present. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's week-long ongoing tour of France and Slovakia is his 100th foreign trip since he assumed the high office 12 years ago.

Key Points

  • Modi took charge as India's prime minister on May 26, 2014, and was re-elected in 2019 and 2024.
  • So far, Modi has travelled to 78 countries as prime minister in his 12- year tenure, according to the PMO website.
  • In his third term, Modi's first foreign visit was to Italy, which was from June 13 to 14, 2024.

According to the information available on the website of the Prime Minister's Office, Modi's first visit as the prime minister was to Bhutan from June 15 to 16, 2014, while his second visit was to Brazil in the same year to attend the BRICS Summit from July 13 to 17.

Modi took charge as India's prime minister on May 26, 2014, and was re-elected in 2019 and 2024.

 

So far, Modi has travelled to 78 countries as prime minister in his 12- year tenure, according to the PMO website.

In his first term, the prime minister altogether undertook 49 foreign tours. During his second term, Modi's first foreign visit was to the Maldives and Sri Lanka from June 8 to 9, 2019. Modi undertook a total of 27 foreign trips in his second term.

In his third term, Modi's first foreign visit was to Italy, which was from June 13 to 14, 2024. His last foreign tour was to the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15 to 20 this year.

The prime minister's ongoing foreign tour, which began on June 13 and will conclude on June 18, is the 24th in his third term so far.

In this trip, Modi is visiting France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and have discussions with world leaders on various bilateral and global issues.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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