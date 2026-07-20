Dipke picked up by Delhi police, says CJP

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which on Monday attempted to march to Parliament to register its protest on the NEET exam leak, said that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been "picked up" by Delhi Police as protests intensified.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Photograph: ANI Photo

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das made the allegation on 'X', stating, "Dipke has been picked up by the police! We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of the students on the streets! The police is brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters."

Earlier in the day, Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, following his own 21-day hunger strike.

Amid the intensifying protests, CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday.

Regarding the meeting, Das posted on 'X', "After waiting for more than 2 hours, Ashutosh Ranka and I just met J P Nadda ji at his residence for 10 minutes. While we submitted a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally. We are in that process. There is news of mass detention, etc."

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk urged the authorities at Safdarjung Hospital to discharge him, citing his stable health condition, so that he could participate in the "Sansad Chalo" march.

In a note shared on his official X handle, he wrote: "This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament - Sansad Chalo this morning. I shall be most grateful."

Previously, police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, caused significant traffic disruptions as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the crowd.

According to a police advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission. Security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session, which began on Monday.