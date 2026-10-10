Dipke leaves for Delhi to lead Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is heading to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday to stage a protest, alleging government fear amidst a significant clampdown in the capital.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke on way to catch flight to Delhi from Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke left Mumbai on Saturday for Delhi.

Dipke plans to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

He stated at Mumbai Airport that the government is 'scared' due to an 'unprecedented clampdown' in Delhi.

The clampdown reportedly includes the cancellation of several trains.

Dipke was expected to reach Delhi by 10 am on Saturday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday left for the national capital to stage protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke left for the Mumbai Airport at around 6.50 am in the morning from the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli in central Mumbai.

At the airport, Dipke said the government is 'scared' amid the unprecedented clampdown in Delhi, including the cancellation of several trains.

He is expected to reach Delhi by 10 am, a CJP functionary said.