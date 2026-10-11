Dipke, Das, Ranka put under preventive arrest by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have taken Cockroach Janta Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das into preventive custody, thwarting their planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das address a press conference to demand resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, September 24, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest.

The arrests occurred after their flight landed in Delhi, ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Delhi Police made elaborate security arrangements and foiled protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The arrested leaders are scheduled to be produced before an Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

They were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements and foiled protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar on Saturday.