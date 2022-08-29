News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Diminishes himself further: Cong on Azad's criticism

Diminishes himself further: Cong on Azad's criticism

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 29, 2022 16:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Monday slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad for his latest attack on its top leadership, saying he has been tasked to "slander" the party and by doing so he diminishes himself further.

IMAGE: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad interacts with the media, at his residence in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress three days after he quit the party, Azad said the party needs medicines for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors. He also accused the Congress leadership of not having time for setting the organisation right.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Delhi, Azad who quit the party on Friday last, alleged that the leaders being projected in the party in states are making party members leave instead of uniting them.

 

Hitting back at Azad, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "After such a long career, courtesy entirely the party he's been tasked to slander, by giving interviews indiscriminately, Mr. Azad diminishes himself further."

"What's he afraid of that he's justifying his treachery every minute? He can be easily exposed but why stoop to his level?" he said on Twitter.

Azad on Friday had ended his five-decade association with the party, terming it "comprehensively destroyed" and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.

The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, had attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Ailing' Cong taking medicines from compounders: Azad
'Ailing' Cong taking medicines from compounders: Azad
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
Azad's remote control in Modi's hands: Cong lets fly
Azad's remote control in Modi's hands: Cong lets fly
Have a question about IIT-Madras?
Have a question about IIT-Madras?
Noida tower demolition: Mega clean-up drive underway
Noida tower demolition: Mega clean-up drive underway
Barca's Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at home
Barca's Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at home
The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala I Knew
The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala I Knew
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Azad to launch own party, set up J-K unit in 14 days

Azad to launch own party, set up J-K unit in 14 days

What forced Azad to sever 50 years of ties with Cong

What forced Azad to sever 50 years of ties with Cong

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances