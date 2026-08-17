'Dimagi Naxal Party' emerges online amid row over Modi's remark

A new satirical Instagram page, 'Dimagi Naxal Party,' has emerged following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'dimagi Naxal' remark.

IMAGE: The poster of Dimagi Naxal Party. Photograph: Dimagi Naxal Party on Instagram

Key Points A satirical Instagram page, 'Dimagi Naxal Party,' has gained over 1.6 lakh followers in a day.

Prime Minister Modi's 'dimagi Naxal' comment, made on Independence Day, warned against 'intellectual Naxals' allegedly manipulating policies and called for their identification and isolation.

Opposition leaders criticised Modi's remark as an attempt to stigmatise dissent, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified it targeted Maoist and separatist sympathisers, not the Opposition.

The 'Dimagi Naxal Party' follows the success of the 'Cockroach Janta Party,' another satirical handle that mobilised youth against paper leaks and led to a Union Minister's resignation.

Amid the war of words between the Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dimagi Naxal" remark in his Independence Day speech, a new satirical page called 'Dimagi Naxal Party' has surfaced on Instagram.

At the time of writing this report, the handle had gained over 1.6 lakh followers in just one day.

On X, the handle retweeted a post by actor Prakash Raj, who urged people to question rather than blindly accept what they are told.

"Dimagi bano .. Bewakoof nahi. Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi," Prakash Raj wrote.

PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' Warning

The new online account emerged after Modi, while addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, warned the country about "dimagi Naxals" who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.

He cautioned that "armed Naxals may have gone, but dimagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around" and called for "identifying and isolating" them.

Political Reactions and Precedent

The remark irked Opposition leaders, who decried it as an attempt to stigmatise dissent and target those who question the government.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, said the PM was not referring to Opposition leaders but only to those who support Maoists and separatists and reject the Indian Constitution.

The emergence of the new online entity comes after the success of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as a satirical handle on social media and mobilised the youth, especially Gen Z, nationwide over paper leaks.

The online movement culminated in the CJP's Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi that led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.