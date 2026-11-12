Hacked Account Used For Fake Bomb Threat To Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Police in Indore have traced a fake bomb threat email targeting Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert to a hacked account, revealing an international IP address used via a VPN.

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Key Points A fake bomb threat email for Diljit Dosanjh's November 15 concert in Indore was traced to a hacked account.

The hacked account belongs to a Dewas resident who had been trying to recover it since March or April of this year.

Multiple fake bomb threats were sent to schools and the mayor's office a few days ago regarding the upcoming concert.

Investigation revealed the email was sent via a VPN from a suspicious IP address located in the United States.

Police are currently investigating the hacking and those responsible, while considering the concert's permission application.

One of the multiple fake emails threatening a bomb blast at Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 15 concert in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was sent from a hacked account belonging to a resident of neighbouring Dewas city, a police official said on Thursday.

Investigation Reveals Hacked Account Origin

Three private schools in the city and the mayor's office received bomb threats from separate email accounts a few days ago regarding Dosanjh's upcoming concert, which were found to be fake after a thorough probe, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told reporters.

One of these emails was sent from the account of Dewas resident Nikhil Gupta, which was hacked in March or April of this year and which he had been trying to recover, the Additional DCP said. Gupta works in a private firm, he added.

"Investigation of the login records of this email account revealed a suspicious IP address in the United States. The investigation also revealed that this IP address was used through a VPN (virtual private network). Gupta's statement has been recorded," Dandotia informed.

A probe into the hacking and those behind it is underway, he said.

The application from the concert's organisers for police permission is being considered, the Additional DCP said.