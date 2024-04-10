News
Rediff.com  » News » Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pak: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA

Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pak: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2024 12:04 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rameshwar Sharma has kicked off a controversy by saying that Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh will be packed off to Pakistan after ensuring his defeat in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Photograph: @digvijaya_28/X

Taking a strong objection to Sharma's remark, Singh told reporters that his lawyers were examining the statement.

"BJP workers have reiterated their resolve to ensure victory of the party candidate (Rodmal Nagar) by more than one lakh votes in the Biora assembly segment (part of Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat), and we will win the Lok Sabha seat by more than eight lakh votes," Sharma told reporters in Biora on Monday.

 

"The 'Raja' (Singh) who is roaming here will be sent packing in such a manner that he will not get a place in Hindustan but in Islamabad or Lahore as his fans no longer exist in Madhya Pradesh and the country, but they exist across the border. They both like each other," he further said.

Reacting to Sharma's statement, Singh said, "I don't want to talk anything new about it. They don't have any issue other than this. The statement is being examined by my lawyers and they will take action accordingly."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

