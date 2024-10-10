News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Dignitaries gather at Tata's house to pay tribute

Dignitaries gather at Tata's house to pay tribute

Source: PTI
October 10, 2024 09:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

People from different walks of life gathered outside the residence of Ratan Tata in south Mumbai on Thursday morning to pay their respects to the veteran industrialist, who died in a hospital in Mumbai.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the early visitors at Tata's home in Colaba area to pay homage to the industrialist.

Members of the Mumbai Police band were also present outside the house, besides a number of security personnel and mediapersons.

 

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.

The mortal remains of Tata were brought out of the Breach Candy Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles early on Thursday and taken to his residence in Colaba.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.

A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects.

His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ratan Tata: A Corporate Titan Like None Other
Ratan Tata: A Corporate Titan Like None Other
Ratan Tata to be accorded state funeral: Maha CM
Ratan Tata to be accorded state funeral: Maha CM
Maharashtra declares a day of mourning for Ratan Tata
Maharashtra declares a day of mourning for Ratan Tata
Kriti Looks SHARP
Kriti Looks SHARP
Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side
Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side
'You made me love tennis'
'You made me love tennis'
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'Legends Never Die': A tribute to Ratan Tata

'Legends Never Die': A tribute to Ratan Tata

'Inspiration To The Entire Nation'

'Inspiration To The Entire Nation'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances