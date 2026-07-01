How Digital India Has Redefined Governance And Empowered Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates 11 years of the transformative Digital India initiative, underscoring its profound impact on governance, citizen empowerment, and India's rapid progress in digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies.

Key Points Digital India has redefined governance and empowered citizens over 11 years, accelerating all-round development.

The initiative has significantly advanced digital payments, direct benefit transfers, and public service delivery, enhancing 'Ease of Living'.

It has fostered innovation, particularly in villages and smaller cities, with young entrepreneurs creating solutions.

Digital India forms the foundation of India's digital economy and public infrastructure, leading global real-time digital payments.

The programme has strengthened education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce, and public services, promoting transparency and efficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Digital India initiative of the government, and said it has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development by touching every aspect of life. Eleven years of Digital India has given India a new identity worldwide, he asserted. "Today, we mark 11 years since the Digital India initiative was launched. This initiative has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development. It has touched every aspect of life," Modi said in a post on X.

Transforming Governance And Citizen Empowerment

The prime minister said from seamless digital payments and direct benefit transfers reaching beneficiaries with transparency to the expanding digital public infrastructure, technology has become a powerful instrument for furthering 'Ease of Living.' "Digital India has taken the wave of innovation to all parts of India, especially villages, tier-2 and tier-3 cities," he said.

Modi said young entrepreneurs, startups and innovators from every corner of the country are creating solutions to the pressing challenges that the planet faces. This initiative has strengthened education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and public service delivery, making governance more transparent, efficient and accessible, he said.

India's Leadership In Digital Innovation

Modi said the government's strides in the digital world have ensured that India is making rapid progress in emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, quantum computing and more. "This too will open new avenues for growth and opportunity. Our focus will remain on creating a future where technology serves humanity, empowers every citizen and drives sustainable development," he said.

Digital India: Foundation For A Self-Reliant Nation

Modi said Digital India is the strong foundation of a developed and self-reliant India and over the past 11 years, it has played a crucial role in empowering the poor and deprived while making the lives of citizens easier. "From the expansion of optical fibre networks to digital transactions, the unprecedented success of this campaign has drawn the attention of the entire world towards India," he said, adding, "When over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative!".

Bridging The Digital Divide And Global Impact

Officials noted that before 2015, public services often meant long queues, paperwork, and limited connectivity but Digital India helped bridge the digital divide by expanding internet access and bringing services online. The programme also promoted the democratisation of digital technologies through affordable internet and digital access at population scale. Over the last decade, Digital India has become the foundation of India's digital economy and Digital Public Infrastructure. India now leads global real-time digital payments, with UPI handling nearly 49 per cent of worldwide transaction volume.