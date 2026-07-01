How Digital India Has Redefined Governance And Empowered Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates 11 years of the transformative Digital India initiative, underscoring its profound impact on governance, citizen empowerment, and India's rapid progress in digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Digital India initiative of the government, and said it has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development by touching every aspect of life. Eleven years of Digital India has given India a new identity worldwide, he asserted. "Today, we mark 11 years since the Digital India initiative was launched. This initiative has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development. It has touched every aspect of life," Modi said in a post on X.
Key Points
- Digital India has redefined governance and empowered citizens over 11 years, accelerating all-round development.
- The initiative has significantly advanced digital payments, direct benefit transfers, and public service delivery, enhancing 'Ease of Living'.
- It has fostered innovation, particularly in villages and smaller cities, with young entrepreneurs creating solutions.
- Digital India forms the foundation of India's digital economy and public infrastructure, leading global real-time digital payments.
- The programme has strengthened education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce, and public services, promoting transparency and efficiency.