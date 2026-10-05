How A Digital Arrest Scam Cost A Businessman Rs 30 Lakh

A businessman in Mathura has fallen victim to a cunning "digital arrest" cyber scam, losing Rs 30 lakh after fraudsters impersonated law enforcement and coerced him into transferring funds under duress.

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Key Points Vrindavan businessman Ratan Lal Agarwal was defrauded of Rs 30 lakh in a sophisticated "digital arrest" cyber scam.

The scammer impersonated an ATS officer, falsely accusing Agarwal's wife of fraudulent mobile use linked to a criminal case.

Agarwal was kept under continuous audio and video surveillance for three days, preventing him from contacting family or friends.

Fearing repercussions, he transferred Rs 30 lakh from his bank accounts to the fraudster's account via RTGS.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, freezing Rs 15 lakh of the scammed amount and actively tracing the culprits.

A cyber fraudster allegedly scammed a local business of Rs 30 lakh through the "digital arrest" scam, a police officer said on Monday.

Details Of The Digital Arrest Scam

According to a complaint by Vrindavan-based businessman Ratan Lal Agarwal, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown caller on September 28, introducing himself as an ATS officer. The scammer allegedly told him that his wife had been using her mobile number fraudulently and that it was linked to a criminal case, and demanded Rs 30 lakh.

The fraudster kept him under digital arrest for three days, during which Agrawal was continuously being watched over an audio and video call and was told not to speak to anyone.

Out of fear, Ratan Lal didn't share the incident with his family members and friends.

He arranged Rs 30 lakh from his different bank accounts and transferred it to the account given by the fraudsters through RTGS on October 1.

Police Action And Investigation

When the incident came to light, his son suspected fraud and immediately registered an online complaint.

Circle Officer Vrindavan Sandeep Kumar Singh on Monday said the complaint was received on October 3, and a case was registered on the same day.

The case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the IT Act at the Cyber Crime police station, police said.

"Rs 15 lakh has been put on hold. We are tracing the fraudsters. We will arrange the release of the on-hold amount to the businessmen," the police officer said.