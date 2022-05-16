News
Rediff.com  » News » Difficult for him to apply brakes: Raut mocks Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 16, 2022 13:03 IST
In an apparent jibe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a 'failed' opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Photograph: Prem Singh/ANI Photo

Raut's comments came a day after Fadnavis likened the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Maharashtra to the Babri mosque structure and said he would not rest till the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was brought down from power.

Fadnavis had also said the Shiv Sena does not mean Mumbai, Maharashtra or Hindutva, and that nobody can separate Mumbai from the state, but he wants to free the city from 'corruption and misdeeds'.

 

Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, in a tweet on Monday said, "It is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a failed opposition leader to apply brakes. Accident is inevitable."

Shiv Sena MLC and party spokesperson Manisha Kayande said when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of inflation and employment in his rally on Saturday, Fadnavis dubbed it as a 'laughter show'.

"Is this your Hindutva?" she questioned.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
BJP, not Sena, took bullets for Ram temple: Fadnavis
Maha BJP leader booked for posts on Uddhav's wife
Sena warns Raj Thackeray ahead of MNS rally
Petitioner claims Shivling found in Gyanvapi complex
And The Protests Resume In Colombo...
'It's very difficult to find true love'
Kejri tells MLAs to oppose demolitions, go to jail
The War Against Coronavirus

