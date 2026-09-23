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'Differing views normal part of deliberation': EC amid row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 23, 2026 15:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Election Commission of India firmly states that all its official orders and decisions are legally sanctioned, clarifying that internal discussions and differing views are a standard part of its robust decision-making process to enhance electoral integrity.

Election Commission of India

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Photograph: @ceokarnataka/Facebook

Key Points

  • Election Commission asserts all official orders and decisions possess full legal sanctions.
  • Differing views among Commissioners are a normal part of institutional deliberation.
  • Suggestions from Commissioners aim to improve electoral processes and safeguard voter rights.
  • EC remains committed to constitutional duties and advancing Indian democracy.

The Election Commission on Wednesday asserted that all its official orders, decisions and administrative directions carry full legal sanctions and that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution.

In a statement following The Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had red flagged multiple issues, including deletion of names, in various states during the pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters list, the EC also said that suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes. 

EC's Commitment to Democratic Integrity

The EC said it remains fully committed to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity, recognising its vital role in advancing Indian democracy.

"All official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by the Commission carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures under The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

"Any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights. The suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes," the statement said.

"Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorised to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system," the statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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