TN: Differently-abled man arrrested for selling gutkha dies in custody

A 34-year-old 'differently-abled' man, SabariVarman, arrested for the alleged sale of tobacco products, has died in judicial custody in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district, sparking allegations of police brutality from his family and prompting demands for a thorough investigation.

IMAGE: Relatives of SabariVarman protest, alleging police brutality. Photograph: ANI Digital

Key Points SabariVarman, a 34-year-old 'differently-abled' man, died in judicial custody in Kanniyakumari after being arrested for selling tobacco products.

His family has alleged police high-handedness, claiming his body bore visible injury marks and that he was beaten to death.

Relatives staged a road blockade, refusing to accept the body and demanding a thorough investigation and accountability.

Kanniyakumari SP Dr R Stalin confirmed a probe has been initiated to determine the exact cause of death.

Opposition leader Udayanidhi Stalin expressed shock, highlighting Varman's 'differently-abled' status and questioning the police's 'ill health' claim, while also alleging disparity in law enforcement.

A 34-year-old man, who was arrested for the alleged sale of tobacco products and remanded to judicial custody, died in prison in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as SabariVarman, was a resident of the Nagercoil area.

Family Demands Justice

Following the news of his death, Varman's relatives staged a massive road blockade, refusing to accept his body and demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

The family has alleged that Varman was a victim of police high-handedness.

They claimed that his body bore visible injury marks, suggesting he was beaten to death while in custody.

"We want justice. The injuries on his body clearly show he was assaulted by the police. We will not take the body until those responsible are held accountable," a relative of the deceased said during the protest.

Official Response and Opposition's Concerns

Addressing the situation, Kanniyakumari District Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr R Stalin, stated that a probe has been initiated to determine the exact cause of death.

"We are currently investigating this matter. Once the post-mortem is completed, I will be able to provide further details," SP Stalin told reporters.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Udayanidhi Stalin expressed shock and demanded accountability from the state government. Stalin highlighted that Sabarivarman was a "differently-abled" individual who was reportedly in good health at the time of his arrest.

He rejected the police's claim that the death was due to "ill health," pointing instead to the family's allegations that the body was covered in injuries from a police assault.

"I was shocked to learn that Sabarivarman, a differently-abled young man from Nagercoil, was arrested by the police and died while in judicial custody. According to the police, Sabarivarman, who was in good health when arrested, died due to ill health after the inquiry ended and he was imprisoned. However, his family members are protesting, alleging that Sabarivarman's body was covered in injuries and that the police beat him to death without regard for his disability," he posted on X.

Allegations of Disparity in Law Enforcement

He further pointed out a disparity in law enforcement in the TVK government, alleging that while Sabarivarman faced fatal consequences in custody for the sale of gutkha, a TVK executive arrested for the same offence in Erode was released on personal bail the same day.

He demanded that those responsible for the death be brought to justice and that the state government ensure the victim's family receives a fair inquiry.

"The chief minister, who keeps the police under his control, must provide an appropriate response to this. The police who arrested him claimed they seized gutkha from Sabarivarman's shop, but on the same day, they released on personal bail Arun, a TVK executive arrested for selling gutkha in Erode. The police's approach of one law for an ordinary person like Sabarivarman and another for a TVK executive is highly condemnable," he posted on X.

"Appropriate action must be taken against the involved police personnel, and those responsible for Sabarivarman's death must be brought to justice with due punishment. This government must ensure that justice is served for Sabarivarman's death," he added.