News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Didn't want to suspend MPs, but Oppn requested...: Union min

Didn't want to suspend MPs, but Oppn requested...: Union min

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 22, 2023 15:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Slamming the opposition over disruptions during winter session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government was not keen to suspend MPs from Lok Sabha, but opposition members came with requests for suspension after action was taken against some of their colleagues.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Joshi also said the opposition was free to move court against the three new criminal laws if they felt something was wrong with the draft legislations approved by both the Houses of Parliament.

"We did not want to suspend MPs, we requested them. But after we suspended a few MPs, several of their colleagues came with requests to us seeking suspension. This is the level the Congress stoops to," said Joshi, flanked by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Joshi said the government's floor managers had told the opposition MPs that action was taken against those indulging in indiscipline by bringing placards to the House.

"They told us that they will also indulge in indiscipline and wanted us to suspend them," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

 

As many as 146 MPs – 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha – were suspended during the winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards.

At the outset, Joshi said the Winter Session which concluded on Thursday, was by and large the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha as the Budget Session would approve the Vote on Account and was unlikely to transact any legislative business.

He said the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha was historic as it saw the reading down of Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir and the just concluded Winter Session witnessed the shedding of the vestiges of the British-raj from the criminal justice laws.

Launching a broadside against Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said the former Congress president was "enjoying" and videographing the action of a fellow Lok Sabha member mocking a Constitutional authority.

The minister said the Congress and other opposition parties were hunting for a reason to disrupt the Parliament proceedings to vent out the frustration of its defeat in the assembly elections.

"The Congress is not responsible when in power and most irresponsible when in opposition," Joshi said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They want Parliament to be a stamping house'
'They want Parliament to be a stamping house'
Govt wants to bulldoze bills: Oppn on MP suspensions
Govt wants to bulldoze bills: Oppn on MP suspensions
'Parliament will soon resemble North Korean assembly'
'Parliament will soon resemble North Korean assembly'
Thiem, Raducanu headline Aus Open qualifying field
Thiem, Raducanu headline Aus Open qualifying field
Absolute poverty is India's urgent concern: CEA
Absolute poverty is India's urgent concern: CEA
How Women Change The Political Game
How Women Change The Political Game
'It's not as big an issue as people think'
'It's not as big an issue as people think'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

They keep raising questions: Hema on MPs suspension

They keep raising questions: Hema on MPs suspension

'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it

'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances