Didn't mention anyone's name, except...: Udhayanidhi Stalin after arrest

Udhayanidhi Stalin, was detained by police following alleged derogatory remarks against actor Trisha, which he dismisses as a 'fake narrative'.

IMAGE: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested by police following an FIR against him over the alleged defamatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, in Chennai. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by police in Thanjavur over alleged derogatory remarks against actor Trisha, which he vehemently denies.

Stalin claims a 'fake narrative' was created against him using 'Cut, Copy, Paste' editing and that he never mentioned Trisha's name.

DMK leaders, including spokesperson TKS Elangovan and MP P Wilson, assert that Stalin's comments were directed solely at government failures and not at the actor.

Wilson termed the detention an 'atrocious act' by the Tamil Nadu government, alleging it aims to divert attention from farmer issues and the Cauvery water dispute.

Stalin has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS, TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, and IT Act.

Tamil Nadu assembly Leader of Opposition and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was on Tuesday taken into police custody over his alleged remarks against actor Trisha, said that a "fake narrative" was created against him.

Udhayanidhi was arrested and being taken to Thanjavur by police in a van for his alleged remark at a protest meeting held at the Cauvery delta town on Monday.

Speaking to reporters following his detention, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks and said the controversy was the result of edited and misleading content being circulated.

"They have propagated fake news by using 'Cut, Copy, Paste' to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally," Udhayanidhi said.

"Did I mention anyone's name except the CM's? Then why do you think this is happening? Let the court decide," he told reporters before being escorted away by police.

He also called the police action against him as a "comedy".

Legal Action and DMK's Defence

Udhayanidhi Stalin has been booked under 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2), 352 of BNS, 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 67 of IT Act.

Meanwhile, the TVK escalated its protest against Udhayanidhi's allegedly offensive remark by filing complaints with both the local police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday.

A police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur.

The complaint alleged that when the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha" during the Leader of the Opposition's speech on the Cauvery issue on August 3, he responded with an obscene, double-meaning remark.

The DMK has, however, said that Udhyanidhi's comments were only directed at "government's failures".

"I listened to his entire speech. Nothing was said as people are saying. He only listed out the CM's failures. Nothing was insulting in his speech. He did not even mention the name of the actor. He was only attacking the government. The problem with this government is that they don't care about people of Tamil Nadu. They are being used by someone to attack DMK. Their party started only to attack us," DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said.

DMK Calls Udhayanidhi's Arrest An 'Act Of Revenge'

DMK MP Kanimozhi called the police action "blatant cowardice" and an "act of revenge".

"If the government wants to personally take revenge on the Opposition Leader, Thiru. @Udhaystalin ,let it file a case. Let the court deliver its verdict. But, lacking the courage to confront the DMK as an opposition party, for the government to resort to such oppressive tactics is against the law. Arresting the Opposition Leader in this way, solely to prevent him from participating in the Assembly session starting tomorrow, is blatant cowardice," she said in a post on X.

DMK MP P Wilson termed the Udhayanidhi's arrest as an "atrocious act" by the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that the FIR against him was aimed at diverting attention from issues concerning farmers and the Cauvery water dispute.

Wilson claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin had not made the alleged remarks attributed to him and accused the state government of suppressing dissent.

"This is one of the atrocious acts of the state government. Yesterday, the DMK party arranged for a statewide agitation because the ruling TVK government has given up and is not working for the rights of the farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu. Since Udhayanidhi pointed out that the Chief Minister is always thinking about suppressing the voices of dissent, the police have now registered an FIR against him," Wilson said.

He further stated that the issue had also been raised in Parliament.

"We have raised this issue in Parliament to say that democratic voices are being scuttled by the ruling TVK government. Anyone who has heard the speech will know that no such speech was made. Only to sidetrack the issue of farmers, the government itself has planted this news. There is no truth in such an allegation. It is false and fabricated news about Udhayanidhi Stalin," he added.

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader RS Bharathi alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin had been detained for performing his political duty and claimed the police action amounted to contempt of court.

"He has been arrested for doing his duty. Despite the court telling them not to arrest after 12 noon, he has been arrested. This is contempt of court. There is no law and order in Tamil Nadu. They will have to pay for this. The people will not tolerate this. We will counter this. He did not mention the name of Trisha," Bharathi said.