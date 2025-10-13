HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Didn't do this for...: Trump doubles down on India-Pak truce claim

Didn't do this for...: Trump doubles down on India-Pak truce claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 13, 2025 11:20 IST

After missing the Nobel Peace Prize, United States President Donald Trump has claimed to have resolved eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan, saying, he did not do this for the Nobel.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up while boarding Air Force One, as he departs for Israel, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 12, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump has been claiming to resolve seven conflicts till now, including the one between India and Pakistan. However, he has now increased that figure to eight after adding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

While talking to reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday, Trump also hinted at planning to resolve the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars. I am good at making peace,” Trump said.

The US President also claimed that he resolved most of these wars “within a day.”

 

“We saved millions of lives, think about India, Pakistan, think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day," Trump added.

Trump said that the prize announced by the Nobel committee was for 2024, while he resolved these wars in 2025.

“In all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024. This was picked for 2024,” Trump said while emphasising, “I did this not for Nobel. I did this for saving lives.”

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim dozens of times that he “helped settle” the conflict between India and Pakistan.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
