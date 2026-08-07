Did Trump, Hegseth clash over weapons shortage? US Prez reacts

Donald Trump has strongly refuted claims of a munitions shortage and denied any confrontation with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, labelling the reports as "fake news" and asserting the nation's robust military production capabilities.

IMAGE: A report claimed that Donald Trump sought answers from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth over the reported munitions shortages. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points President Trump dismissed reports of US munitions shortages and denied confronting Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the issue, calling them "fake news."

Trump stated the US possesses "massive amounts of 'munitions'" and that defence companies are rapidly expanding manufacturing capabilities.

The Washington Post had reported Trump interrogated Hegseth about diminishing crucial weaponry and expressed frustration over unresolved shortages.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell also refuted the allegations, affirming confidence in Hegseth.

Hegseth has previously faced criticism over the costs and risks of the Iran war and has requested USD 67 billion in additional military funding to replenish stockpiles.

United States President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that Washington was running short of munitions and denied claims that he confronted his defence secretary Pete Hegseth over the shortages.

"The Fake News, as usual, is spreading false and completely unfounded rumors. I am extremely happy with the job that Pete Hegseth is doing," Trump said on Truth Social. "Everything has been extraordinary, including our attack on Venezuela", and likewise in Iran, "where the country has been decimated."

Trump's Rebuttal and Manufacturing Claims

In another post, Trump said that the US possesses "massive amounts of 'munitions', especially of certain types", but did not provide any further details.

"The US has massive amounts of “munitions,” especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history," he said.

His rebuttals came after a report by The Washington Post citing two sources, which alleged that Trump interrogated Hegseth regarding a diminishing inventory of crucial weaponry, including air defence interceptors and long-range guided missiles.

According to the report, Trump expressed frustration over "extreme munitions shortages" he believed were already resolved, while Hegseth reportedly deflected blame to Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg.

Impact on Foreign Policy and Official Denials

The reported armament deficits have allegedly influenced broader foreign policy, contributing to Trump's decision to avoid authorising further major military strikes against Iran as the administration instead pursues efforts to restart diplomatic talks with Tehran.

Trump criticised the reports, saying that "the 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down" and that "Long-term jail sentences will be sought!"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also dismissed the allegations as "100 per cent fake news," affirming that the President retains "the utmost confidence" in Hegseth.

"I was at Camp David with President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. This literally never happened," she wrote on X.

Echoing this stance, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell brushed aside the claims, categorising allegations that Hegseth had intentionally misled the President or scapegoated his deputy as entirely "fictional."

Hegseth's Past Scrutiny and Funding Request

The reported disagreement comes as Hegseth has faced questions over the costs and risks of the Iran war.

During a Senate hearing in July, he faced criticism from Democrats over whether the administration had been provided accurate assessments of the conflict, including the impact of prolonged operations on US military inventories.

Hegseth defended the administration's position, blaming previous defence policies under the Biden administration for existing shortages rather than current military operations.

The Department of War has sought additional funding from lawmakers to replenish weapons stockpiles.

Hegseth, Deputy Secretary Feinberg and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine have requested USD 67 billion in additional military funding, with Hegseth describing the request as an "urgent, necessary" effort to restore depleted inventories.