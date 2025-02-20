HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Did Shami Take A Dip In The Sangam, As Yogi said?

Did Shami Take A Dip In The Sangam, As Yogi said?

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 15:31 IST

x

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the state assembly on Wednesday that pace bowler Mohammed Shami had taken a dip in the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami leads India's pace attack in the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

On Wednesday, when Opposition parties criticised the alleged mismanagement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Yogi's watch, the CM launched a counter-attack stating that all arrangements for the Kumbh Mela were in order and that people of all castes, creeds and religions were participating in the spiritual event.

'No discrimination is going on against anyone at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Even cricketer Mohammed Shami took the holy dip,' Yogi stated.

'People from different religions, if they come with devotion in heart, they also take a holy dip in Prayagraj. Yes, but those who come to mock the Sanatan faith, they are scolded and sent back,' Yogi added.

 

'Did Mohammed Shami change his name to Mohammed Kaif or did he go disguised as Kaif?' asked one netizen (external link).

Photographs and video of Kaif -- who has long retired from cricket -- showing him take a dip in the Yamuna began circulating on the Internet.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav asked, 'Ab kya cricketer ka naam bhi badal diya? (Have you changed the name of a cricketer too?)', a quip directed at Yogi's penchant for changing Mughal era names.

Fact Check

When I checked, I discovered that neither Mohammed Shami nor Mohammed Kaif had traveled to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

About the pictures and video of Kaif taking a dip in the Yamuna, the answer is, yes, he did go to the Yamuna, as he himself tweeted the video on his X account.

Along with the video, Kaif posted (external link)on his X account, 'Is Jamunaji mein tairaki seekha hoon #sangam #prayagraj (I have learnt swimming in this Yamuna river).'

The date on the tweet is December 29, 2024.

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13, 2025.

While Yogi Adityanath was wrong about Shami taking a dip in the Sangam so was Akhilesh Yadav who taunted Yogi if he was mistaking Kaif for Shami.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Maha Kumbh Will Stay With Me Forever'
'Maha Kumbh Will Stay With Me Forever'
Raghu And Smitha's Maha Kumbh Adventure
Raghu And Smitha's Maha Kumbh Adventure
'Went To Kumbh With Excitement'
'Went To Kumbh With Excitement'
Kubra@Kumbh: 'The Ganga Welcomed Me'
Kubra@Kumbh: 'The Ganga Welcomed Me'
Sports Stars at Maha Kumbh Mela
Sports Stars at Maha Kumbh Mela

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Get Back To Reading Books

webstory image 2

Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

webstory image 3

10-Min Pasta Salad Recipe

VIDEOS

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister1:34

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Shamita Shetty snapped with girl gang in town0:52

Shamita Shetty snapped with girl gang in town

BJP leaders congratulate Rekha Gupta4:19

BJP leaders congratulate Rekha Gupta

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD