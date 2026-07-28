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Did govt offer to change Pradhan's portfolio before resignation?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 28, 2026 15:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The BJP has vehemently denied "baseless and imaginative" media reports.

Dharmendra Pradhan

IMAGE: Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Parliament premises during the ongoing monsoon session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Reports claimed Pradhan resigned after the CJP rejected a government offer to change his portfolio.
  • BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated the news aims to sensationalise the issue and create confusion.
  • Pradhan's resignation followed a 36-day agitation by the CJP over the NEET paper leak.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday dismissed as "baseless and imaginative" media reports claiming that Dharmandra Pradhan had to resign as education minister because the Cockroach Janta Party refused to accept the government's initial proposal to change the minister's portfolio.

BJP Rejects Claims On Pradhan's Resignation

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the news was published to sensationalise the issue.

According to reports, during talks with representatives of the CJP, which led a protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar, the government initially offered to change Pradhan's portfolio, but the proposal was rejected by the other side.

The CJP made it clear that Pradhan would have to go, the reports stated. 

Patra said one of the reports claimed that "the CJP expressed outrage" over the proposal to change Pradhan's portfolio and that is why he had to resign. This news is "baseless and imaginary" and seeks to sensationalise the issue. No attempt should be made to create any kind of confusion, the BJP leader said.

Pradhan stepped down as education minister on July 25, following the CJP's 36-day agitation against the NEET paper leak.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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