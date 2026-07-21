Did CJP protesters prepare for Internet shutdown before Parl march?

Delhi police are actively investigating alleged chat messages from the recent violent 'Sansad Chalo' march, revealing protester strategies for internet shutdown circumvention and expressions of willingness to sacrifice, as authorities verify the digital evidence.

IMAGE: CJP supporters continue the protest following the clashes between protesters and police during parliament march near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, July 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi police are investigating alleged chat messages from participants of the violent 'Sansad Chalo' march.

Messages reportedly show protesters discussing methods to maintain connectivity during potential internet shutdowns, including Bluetooth apps.

Some chats also indicated a willingness among participants to sacrifice their lives for the protest's objectives.

The investigation involves forensic examination of digital communications, CCTV footage, and drone visuals.

Authorities are verifying the authenticity and context of these messages to determine their role in the protest's events.

As the Delhi police begun its investigation into Cockroach Janta Party's 'Sansad Chalo' march, which turned violent on Monday, some chat messages allegedly exchanged between protesters have come to light suggesting preparations to maintain connectivity during a possible internet shutdown, while others point towards a willingness to sacrifice lives for the cause.

Sources said on Tuesday that investigators were verifying the authenticity of the chats and the identities of the persons involved before drawing any conclusions.

Protesters Planned Internet Shutdown Circumvention

Some of the alleged messages referred to maintaining communication in the event of internet services being disrupted, with users discussing alternative ways to stay connected and relay information during the march, a police source said.

PTI has accessed those group conversations which allegedly took place around the time of the clashes, which left 118 police personnel and 70 protesters injured and over 15 to 20 government vehicles damaged.

"After reaching the the protest site you might not get network in your device. Police last time also used network jammers and this time too can do so. However t is very important to stay connected to the group you came with," read one of the alleged chats.

Investigators said that the protesters also suggested some applications which could work using Bluetooth signals, the source said, adding their links were also shared in the same chat.

The police were investigating such applications and said that they would take action accordingly.

"Make sure all of your group have the same app installed and are already connected before entering the protest site," one of the messages read.

Messages Revealed Calls for Mobilisation and Sacrifice

The digital material was being analysed alongside CCTV footage, drone visuals, mobile phone videos and other electronic evidence collected during the probe.

The messages also contained politically charged remarks and calls for mobilisation. In one exchange, a participant claimed the following day would mark the "last day of Modi Government."

A few messages reflected a willingness among some participants that they are ready to even sacrifice their lives during the protest.

"Dekho yarr jo jaan dene tak ko taiyaar woh ye sunlo ke kam se kam tumhara ehsan to rahega aane wali pidiyon par, aane wale bacho par (if someone died, future generations would remember such sacrifice)," read the alleged message.

"Bhai agar kisi ki maut hoti hai to usme to sarkar pe zyada pressure aayega (if someone dies, then it will create a lot of pressure on the government)," read another message.

Police Verify Authenticity and Context of Digital Evidence

Investigators were examining the context in which these remarks were made. They were trying to ascertain whether the chats merely reflected personal opinions exchanged among participants or formed part of a coordinated effort connected with the events that unfolded during the protest.

According to police, forensic examination of digital communications was underway, while cyber experts were assisting investigators in establishing the origin, circulation and authenticity of the messages.

"Every message was being subjected to technical verification before being treated as evidence," said the source.

The officer said the investigation remained evidence-based and further legal action would depend on corroborative material collected during the probe.