Did Atishi insult Guru Tegh Bahadur? Forensics to probe video

Did Atishi insult Guru Tegh Bahadur? Forensics to probe video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 08, 2026 16:28 IST
January 08, 2026 16:28 IST

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday directed a forensic probe into a video showing Leader of Opposition Atishi purportedly insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur.

IMAGE: BJP MLAs and ministers stage a protest against Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi over her alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur during the winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly at the Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party had accused that on Tuesday, Atishi stated something insensitive against Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion on a programme held by the Delhi government to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary in November last year.

Gupta said that the video will be sent for forensic examination as both the ruling party and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party members have demanded it.

 

He ordered the forensic probe report to be submitted within 15 days.

Atishi has strongly rejected the charge against her and said she was talking about the BJP running away from a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly over the issue of stray dogs.

"But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji into it," she had said, referring to the video shared by the BJP leaders.

The fourth day of the winter session on Thursday was disrupted as BJP MLAs showing posters trooped into the well of the House demanding action against the leader of opposition.

The ruling BJP MLAs demanded the cancellation of House membership of Leader of Opposition Atishi, accusing her of 'disrespecting' Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The speaker adjourned the House for half an hour as both BJP and AAP MLAs resorted to slogan shouting and protests in the House.

After the House resumed, Gupta directed for forensic probe of the video, but the protest by the BJP MLAs continued in the well of the House, forcing him to adjourn the sitting till 1 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
