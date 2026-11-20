In a remarkable turn of events, an auto driver in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, unearthed a valuable 3.17-carat diamond from a shallow mine, turning his recent dreams into a glittering reality.

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Key Points An auto driver in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, found a 3.17-carat diamond on Friday.

The diamond, estimated to be worth Rs 15 lakh, was discovered in a shallow mine leased by Sonu Raikwar in the Ranipur area.

Raikwar had been dreaming of finding diamonds for 10 to 15 days before his discovery.

The gem-quality diamond has been deposited with the diamond office and will be put up for auction.

Raikwar plans to use the auction proceeds to continue mining for larger diamonds.

An auto driver in Panna district in Madhya Pradesh found a 3.17-carat diamond with an estimated worth of Rs 15 lakh on Friday from a shallow mine that he had set up after taking a land parcel on lease.

Panna's First Shallow Diamond Mine

Sonu Raikwar, the first person to set up a shallow diamond mine in the Ranipur area, found a precious 3.17-carat diamond, an expert said.

Its value is estimated to be around Rs 15 lakh, he added.

Raikwar has deposited the 3.17-carat diamond with the diamond office, and it will be put up for auction in the next round, Panna Diamond Officer Shailendra Mishra said.

"Sonu had been seeing diamonds in his dreams for the past 10 to 15 days. We are overjoyed that his dream has come true on Devuthani Ekadashi (which marks the end of Chaturmas and awakening of Vishnu from Yoga Nidra). He drives an auto in Panna to support his family," a relative said.

Raikwar said he had spoken to his family about these dreams, and, on their advice, obtained a lease from the diamond office and started the first shallow mine in the Ranipur area.

"After about 15 days of digging, I found a 3.17-carat diamond. With the proceeds from the auction, I will mine again and continue my search for larger diamonds," he said.

Expert Anupam Singh said the diamond found by Raikwar is of gem quality and is in good demand in the market.