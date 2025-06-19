Dialogue, not battlefields, key to global peace: Modi in Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and Croatia have agreed that whether it is Europe or Asia, solutions to problems cannot come from battlefields, asserting that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way ahead.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković during their tour of the city centre area of Zagreb, June 18, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

In his media statement following talks with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, Modi said both leaders agree that "terrorism is an enemy of humanity" and is inimical to forces that believe in democracy.

"We agree, whether in Europe or Asia, solutions to problems can't be found from battlefields, and dialogue and diplomacy is the only way," he said.

His comments come amid an escalating situation in West Asia as the military confrontation between Israel and Iran intensified.

Modi said that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty is essential for any country.

During the meeting, Modi also said it was a "happy coincidence" that both he and Plenkovic were given the opportunity to serve a third term by the people of their respective countries last year.

"With this mandate, in our third terms, we have decided to give three-time pace to our bilateral ties," he asserted.

"Held productive talks with my friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb. Our talks covered many sectors, aimed at making the India-Croatia bond even stronger," Modi said in an X post.

"We will be working closely in the fields of defence and security, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, IT, renewable energy, technology and more. Synergies in areas like semiconductors, shipbuilding, connectivity and more will also be greatly beneficial," he said.

The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Croatia bilateral relations and explored avenues to deepen collaboration in various sectors, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival for the talks.

Four memoranda of cooperation were also signed between the two countries in the areas of agriculture, culture, and science. Another memorandum was signed between the ICCR and the University of Zagreb, related to the study of Indology.

On Wednesday, Modi also met Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

"Laying the foundation for a renewed partnership. PM

@narendramodi held fruitful talks with President Mr. Zoran Milanovic in Zagreb, Croatia," Jaiswal said in another post.

"The leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening India-Croatia ties across trade, technology & cultural cooperation and expressed their shared commitment to democratic values & global peace," he said.

Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Balkan nation.

During his meeting with Plenkovic, Modi thanked Croatia for its steadfast support to India in fighting cross-border terrorism, and the two leaders also called for further deepening India-EU strategic ties.

Plenkovic said his meeting with Modi reflects the importance and strength of relations between the two countries.

"We also said that global situation in terms of security is very volatile. So, it is important to have the most influential actors worldwide to give their contribution to peace, de-escalation of conflict, and to respect the rule of international laws," the Croatian prime minister said. He added that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Iran situation also figured in the discussions.

Plenkovic said that Croatia expressed sorrow over the recent terror attack in India.

"We have understood very well, Indian Prime Minister's message on fighting against terrorism, because that is the biggest threat to global stability," he underlined.

In his address, Modi thanked Plenkovic and the Croatian government for their solidarity and said, "In such a difficult time, support of our friendly nations was very important".

The two leaders agreed that in today's global scenario, a partnership between India and Europe holds "immense importance".

"We also discussed economic relations, our exchange in trade," Plenkovic said, adding they also talked about the efforts to conclude the India-EU free trade agreement, which Croatia supports.

Plenkovic termed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMMEC) an "excellent opportunity" for regional connectivity.

In his address, Modi emphasised that India and Croatia are bound by shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism and equality.

"We have agreed to boost cooperation in various area to enhance bilateral trade...Pharma, agriculture, IT, clean technology, digital technology, renewable energy, semiconductors," he said.

In shipbuilding and cyber security, cooperation will be increased, and "India will share its space experience with Croatia," Modi asserted.

Today, it was also resolved to add "more strength" to the cultural and people-to-people ties, he said. The duration of the Hindi Chair at Zagreb University has been increased till 2030. And, for the next five years, a cultural exchange programme has been prepared, Modi said.

In a post on X, he said, "We are eager to deepen cultural as well as people-to-people linkages between India and Croatia. Indology has been popular in Croatia for several decades. Tourism can also be a great sector to bring our nations closer. Happy to see Yoga becoming popular among people here."

At the meeting, Plenkovic gifted Modi a reprint of Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar - the first printed Sanskrit grammar, written in Latin in 1790 by Croatian scientist Filip Vezdin. In an X post, he called it "a symbol of the early cultural ties between Croatia and India."

He also presented Modi with the book "Croatia & India, Bilateral Navigator for Diplomats and Business" by Croatian diplomat Dr. Sinia Grgic.

Plenkovic said it reflects "our achievements, as well as the potential we can still realize" and would boost future cooperation and deepen the friendship between India and Croatia.

Following the meeting, Modi laid a wreath at the Monument to the Homeland.

"The Monument to the Homeland holds immense importance to the people of Croatia. A short while ago, laid a wreath there," he said in an X post.

He was shown around Zagreb by Plenkovic, and together they visited the city centre.

"Grateful to my friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for the special gesture of showing me the city centre of the historical and culturally rich city of Zagreb," Modi said in an X post.

Modi arrived here earlier in the day on the last leg of his three-nation tour.

In a special gesture, he was received by Plenkovic at the airport upon his arrival from Canada.