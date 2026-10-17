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Dhruv Rathee faces warrants over 2018 defamation case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje Updated: October 17, 2026 14:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Delhi court has issued bailable warrants against prominent YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case, highlighting ongoing legal challenges for the content creator.

Dhruv Rathee

IMAGE: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Photograph: @dhruv_rathee/X

Key Points

  • A Delhi court on Saturday issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.
  • The warrants are in connection with a 2018 defamation case filed by BJP IT Cell member Vikas Pandey.
  • The court issued the warrants after a process server reported Rathee's house was locked, preventing summons delivery.
  • Fresh summons were issued to Rathee on October 12, with the court noting previous difficulties in serving him.
  • The matter is listed for further proceedings on October 31.

A Delhi court on Saturday issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case filed by a BJP IT Cell member after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve a summons notice.

Defamation Case Background

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain issued the warrants in the case filed by Vikas Pandey, who accused Rathee of defamation over a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

 

The detailed order is awaited.

The court has listed the matter for further proceedings on October 31.

The development comes days after the court issued fresh summons to Rathee on October 12, noting that the complainant had been trying to serve him for several years. In the order, the court directed that fresh summons be issued to Rathee at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Appearing for Pandey, Advocate Samaksh Sharma had submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had come to India for the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in Delhi.

The court noted that Rathee was initially summoned in July 2019.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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