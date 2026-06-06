HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Ancient Dharmic Principles Guide Digital Ethics

How Ancient Dharmic Principles Guide Digital Ethics

By Seema Hakhu Kachru
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 23:12 IST

x

The "Dharma in the Digital Age 2026" conference in Houston is uniting global scholars to explore how ancient Dharmic principles can provide crucial ethical frameworks for navigating contemporary technological and societal challenges, including artificial intelligence and sustainability.

Key Points

  • The "Dharma in the Digital Age 2026" conference in Houston explores the relevance of ancient Dharmic principles to modern challenges.
  • Scholars and scientists are discussing ethical frameworks from Dharmic traditions for emerging technologies like AI and digital governance.
  • Key thematic areas include responsible AI development, digital ethics, ecological sustainability, and holistic health.
  • Prominent participants include computer scientist Subhash Kak and AI researcher Biplav Srivastava, alongside academics from top institutions.

A three-day conference examining the relevance of ancient Dharmic principles to contemporary ethical, technological and societal challenges is underway at the University of Houston.

The Dharma in the Digital Age 2026 conference, organised by the Dharma Civilization Foundation, began on Friday.

 

Exploring Dharma's Role In Modern Technology And Society

Bringing together scholars, scientists and academics, it focuses on intersections between traditional philosophical thought and emerging technologies, according to organisers.

The event is structured around thematic areas including artificial intelligence, digital governance, sustainability, education and health, with discussions centred on how ethical frameworks drawn from Dharmic traditions can contribute to modern debates on technology and society, organisers said.

Participants listed in the programme include computer scientist Subhash Kak, AI researcher Biplav Srivastava, environmentalist Sailesh Rao, scholars K. Ramasubramanian, Sharda Nandram and Jeffrey D. Long, along with academics from institutions including Rice University, Purdue University, Carnegie Mellon University, and several IITs and IIMs.

The sessions focus on issues such as responsible AI development, digital ethics, ecological sustainability, holistic health and education systems, according to the conference agenda.

Organisers said the conference seeks to explore how ethical and philosophical traditions rooted in Dharmic thought may inform discussions on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and data governance.

Houston, home to a large Indian-American community and a major centre for higher education and research, is hosting the conference for the first time.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Seema Hakhu Kachru in Houston
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi University Conference Examines AI's Role in Shaping Future Management Practices
Delhi University Conference Examines AI's Role in Shaping Future Management Practices
Anthropic CEO Highlights India's Key Role in AI Governance
Anthropic CEO Highlights India's Key Role in AI Governance
Experts Urge Ethical AI Governance and Indigenous Development for India
Experts Urge Ethical AI Governance and Indigenous Development for India
Hindu group objects to 'dismantling Hindutva' conference in US
Hindu group objects to 'dismantling Hindutva' conference in US
Students Urged to Embrace AI Wisely, Not Fear It
Students Urged to Embrace AI Wisely, Not Fear It

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

Woman's Body Found Near Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar1:15

Woman's Body Found Near Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight1:05

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight

PM Modi inaugurates New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport in Daman1:22

PM Modi inaugurates New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO