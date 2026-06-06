How Ancient Dharmic Principles Guide Digital Ethics

The "Dharma in the Digital Age 2026" conference in Houston is uniting global scholars to explore how ancient Dharmic principles can provide crucial ethical frameworks for navigating contemporary technological and societal challenges, including artificial intelligence and sustainability.

Key Points The "Dharma in the Digital Age 2026" conference in Houston explores the relevance of ancient Dharmic principles to modern challenges.

Scholars and scientists are discussing ethical frameworks from Dharmic traditions for emerging technologies like AI and digital governance.

Key thematic areas include responsible AI development, digital ethics, ecological sustainability, and holistic health.

Prominent participants include computer scientist Subhash Kak and AI researcher Biplav Srivastava, alongside academics from top institutions.

A three-day conference examining the relevance of ancient Dharmic principles to contemporary ethical, technological and societal challenges is underway at the University of Houston.

The Dharma in the Digital Age 2026 conference, organised by the Dharma Civilization Foundation, began on Friday.

Exploring Dharma's Role In Modern Technology And Society

Bringing together scholars, scientists and academics, it focuses on intersections between traditional philosophical thought and emerging technologies, according to organisers.

The event is structured around thematic areas including artificial intelligence, digital governance, sustainability, education and health, with discussions centred on how ethical frameworks drawn from Dharmic traditions can contribute to modern debates on technology and society, organisers said.

Participants listed in the programme include computer scientist Subhash Kak, AI researcher Biplav Srivastava, environmentalist Sailesh Rao, scholars K. Ramasubramanian, Sharda Nandram and Jeffrey D. Long, along with academics from institutions including Rice University, Purdue University, Carnegie Mellon University, and several IITs and IIMs.

The sessions focus on issues such as responsible AI development, digital ethics, ecological sustainability, holistic health and education systems, according to the conference agenda.

Organisers said the conference seeks to explore how ethical and philosophical traditions rooted in Dharmic thought may inform discussions on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and data governance.

Houston, home to a large Indian-American community and a major centre for higher education and research, is hosting the conference for the first time.