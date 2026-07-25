Dharmendra Pradhan steps down as education minister amid nationwide protests

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post amidst widespread nationwide protests concerning the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, citing the larger interest of students and the need to prevent exploitation by anti-national forces.

IMAGE: Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister due to nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Pradhan cited the need to protect students from 'a web of confusion' and prevent 'anti-national forces' from exploiting the situation.

The government had previously cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG exam, ordered a CBI investigation, and announced a re-examination in CBT mode for future years.

The Centre is preparing to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law, including Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force.

Opposition parties and student groups, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), hailed the resignation as a victory, though CJP vowed to continue agitation for further demands.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue.

Pradhan said it is not a matter of 'individual prestige' for him and he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.

Pradhan Takes Responsibility

"I took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one," he said, adding he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan said that anti-national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation at the Jantar Mantar and across the country.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hailed it as the first victory of their 36-day agitation.

However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said their agitation will continue until the government fulfils their other two demands as well -- Rs 1 crore to students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak and no action against protesters.

The opposition parties, which had supported the stir, called it a victory for students, youth and democracy.

Protests and Demands

Protests had spiralled since the CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 that saw violence, with police and protesters blaming each other for it.

Pradhan's resignation on Saturday sparked scenes of celebration at Jantar Mantar, where students and members of the CJP has been holding a sit-in since June 20, demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

Pradhan expressed deep distress over individuals in 'responsible positions misleading' students and creating obstacles for political gain.

Reflecting on over four decades of service to educational reform, Pradhan reaffirmed his commitment to the youth and the nation's future.