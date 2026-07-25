Dharmendra Pradhan says resigned to keep 'anti-national forces' at bay

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his position amidst widespread protests over alleged examination irregularities, expressing concern that 'anti-national forces' could exploit the situation and emphasising the need to protect India's unity and students' futures.

IMAGE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: Naveen Sharm/ANI Photo

Key Points Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, citing concerns that 'anti-national forces' might exploit protests over examination irregularities.

His resignation follows widespread protests across India and a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk regarding alleged exam irregularities.

Pradhan defended the government's response to the NEET-UG controversy, noting the investigation was handed to the CBI, the exam cancelled, and a re-examination conducted.

The re-examination for over two million students was successfully held on June 21, and the NEET-UG exam will transition to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year.

The Centre is also preparing to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law, including Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from his post, saying he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the situation arising from the protests over examination irregularities was not exploited by 'anti-national forces'.

In a letter shared on X, Pradhan said, 'The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications.'

Reasons for Resignation

'Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister,' he said.

Pradhan's resignation comes amid widespread protests across the country over alleged examination irregularities and follows a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar.

'I have always held an unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of our youth. They are not just the future of India, but also the carriers, creators, and architects of a new and developed India.'

'My heart is saddened by the sequence of events over the last 10 days. For me, this is not a matter of personal reputation. The youth power of India is the real strength of this country. It is my resolve that we will not let the country's youth power get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion,' Pradhan wrote.

Government's Response and Future Plans

Defending the government's response to the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan said irregularities were found in the examination held on May 3, 2026, following which the Centre handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination and announced a re-examination.

'From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy, and that no student would be subjected to injustice,' he said.

He said the re-examination for more than two million students was successfully conducted on June 21 with the cooperation of state governments, district administrations, students, parents and guardians. Pradhan also said that the NEET-UG examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year.

Pradhan also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his guidance and support, saying that serving the nation remained the 'highest priority' of his life.

'I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Realizing the dreams of India's younger generation has been a moral commitment of our political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for the opportunity I received to serve the nation under his visionary leadership,' he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Centre is preparing to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law, which will establish Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force (STF), alongside other key provisions, to curb paper leaks across the country.