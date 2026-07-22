Dharmendra Pradhan meets LS speaker as govt agrees to paper leak debate

Amidst widespread student concern and opposition demands, the government has agreed to a detailed Lok Sabha discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy.

IMAGE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Parliament Premises during the monsoon session in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The government is prepared for a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha on the NEET paper leak issue.

Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of the controversy.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged parties to discuss the matter elaborately in Parliament rather than resorting to disruptions.

Opposition members, including Congress and SP, wore black clothes in Parliament to protest the paper leak and police action against protesters.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that street protests would not yield results, advocating for parliamentary debate.

Amid the opposition offensive over the NEET paper leak issue, the government on Wednesday said it was willing to hold a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha on the matter while making it clear that street protests won't yield any results.

As soon as the Lok Sabha reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement but Congress leader K C Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Our demand is simple. When the entire nation is feeling the pain of our students - all other business of the House should be set aside and this burning issue should be top priority for Parliament," Venugopal said.

Government's Stance On Discussion

Rijju said the government is willing to hold a discussion on NEET paper leak issue but the Speaker will have to meet floor leaders of all parties to decide on the rule under which the discussion will be held, its date and duration.

Later, talking to reporters, Rijiju said the government is ready for a "detailed" discussion" as the people should know the steps taken by the government.

He accused the opposition of hitting the streets and not holding debate in Parliament and said sensitive issues pertaining to the youth need discussion in Parliament. Street protests will not yield results, he underlined.

Opposition's Demands And Protests

In the Lower House, Birla said he has heard the views of all sides and the government's willingness to hold discussion with an open mind.

He urged opposition parties to sit down and discuss the issue elaborately and not rush to the House gallery and disturb order.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed anguish that while BJP and Congress members spoke, he was not allowed to speak.

He said if the interests of youth and students are hurt, the opposition is bound to protest on streets also.

Amid Opposition sloganeering, the House was adjourned till 2 pm. Most Congress and SP members were wearing black clothes in the House to protest the NEET paper leak and police crackdown at protesters at Jantar Mantar and other areas.

Separately, Pradhan met the Lok Sabha Speaker in Parliament House.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities.