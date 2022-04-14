Dhankhar seeks meeting with Mamata to end crisis as lawyers protest in HC

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a meeting during the day in view of the 'disturbing scenario' in the precincts of the Calcutta high court, even as its Chief Justice held urgent discussions with representatives of its three bars to resolve the situation.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some lawyers gathered in front of the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday morning and they were seen urging others not to attend his court.

Justice Gangopadhyay has in the recent past ordered Central Bureau of Investigation enquiry in at least four cases over alleged irregularities in appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government-aided schools.

Several advocates, however, went inside the judge's court to plead their cases before him.

A general body meeting of the Bar Association of Calcutta high court was dissolved on Tuesday as two groups of advocates got engaged in heated arguments.

At the meeting, discussions were scheduled on issues raised by a member concerning the court of Justice Gangopadhyay.

"WB Guv has urged CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction during the day in view of disturbing and unprecedented worrisome scenario in the precincts of high court at Calcutta as also the recent spate of heinous crime against women and continual deteriorating law & order in the state," Dhankhar tweeted.

“You would agree that in a system governed by constitution and rule of law, denial of access to justice and obstruction in the functioning of the courts sounds death knell of democracy,” he said.

Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, rising from his court in between hearing of matters, held an urgent meeting on the protests with senior lawyers, barristers, representatives of the three bars of the high court, advocate general and two assistant solicitors general on Wednesday.

"We requested the Chief Justice to take steps with regard to the prevailing situation which has lowered the prestige of the high court," Bar Association president Arunabha Ghosh, who attended the meeting, said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Bar Association, Bar Library Club and Incorporated Law Society.

While appearing before a division bench that was hearing appeals in the school appointment matters, senior advocate Bikash Bhattacharya stated that the entrance to Justice Gangopadhyay's court was blocked by some people 'wearing black coats' and he had faced jostling while entering his court.

Sanjay Bardhan, one of the lawyers who had gathered in front of Justice Gangopadhyay's court, claimed that they were only requesting others not to attend the court of that judge.

He said that a resolution was brought before the Bar Association on the claim that Justice Gangopadhyay was not adhering to judicial propriety.

Ghosh had on Tuesday written a letter to the Chief Justice informing him that no resolution was passed in the meeting of the Bar Association.