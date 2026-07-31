IIT-ISM Dhanbad Secures Patent For Innovative Copper Recovery Technology

IIT-ISM Dhanbad researchers have secured a significant Indian patent for an electrochemical reactor that efficiently recovers copper from industrial wastewater, promoting sustainable environmental solutions for the mining and metallurgical sectors.

Key Points IIT-ISM Dhanbad researchers secured an Indian patent for an electrochemical reactor capable of recovering copper from wastewater.

The patented technology utilises a cathodic electrochemical process for copper recovery while simultaneously treating industrial wastewater.

This innovation provides an environmentally sustainable solution, particularly beneficial for the mining and metallurgical sectors.

The patent highlights IIT-ISM's commitment to developing technologies that address pressing environmental challenges.

The research, led by Prof Vipin Kumar, aims to support sustainable wastewater management and resource recovery in affected regions.

Researchers at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad, have been granted an Indian patent for developing an electrochemical reactor capable of recovering copper from wastewater, the institute said on Friday. The technology is expected to promote sustainable industrial wastewater treatment and resource recovery, particularly in the mining and metallurgical sectors.

Innovative Electrochemical Reactor Patented

The patent, titled 'An Electrochemical Reactor for Cathodic Recovery of Copper from Wastewater', has been awarded by the Patent Office, Government of India, to Prof Vipin Kumar of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering and his PhD scholars Nishant Pandey and Ankur Singh, the institute said in a statement. According to the institute, the technology enables recovery of copper through a cathodic electrochemical process while treating wastewater, offering an environmentally sustainable solution for industries, especially the mining and metallurgical sectors.

Advancing Sustainable Wastewater Management

"The patent is the result of years of sustained research. Obtaining it involved a rigorous examination process where we had to demonstrate the novelty and scientific merit of the technology. We hope the innovation will support sustainable wastewater management and resource recovery, particularly in mining-affected regions," Prof Kumar said.

IIT (ISM) Director Prof Sukumar Mishra said the patent highlighted the institute's focus on developing technologies with societal relevance. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to research that addresses environmental challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions. Such technologies are vital for balancing industrial growth with environmental protection," Mishra said.

IIT-ISM's Commitment To Environmental Research

The institute said Prof Kumar's research focuses on environmental microbiology, microbial electrochemical systems, solid waste management and biological wastewater treatment. He has published over 100 research papers and has received several recognitions, including the Inder Mohan Thapar Foundation Research Award and membership of the National Academy of Sciences.