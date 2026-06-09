Viral Video Incident: Man Retracts Police Assault Claim, Cites Misunderstanding

A man who accused a Chhattisgarh police officer of assault during a late-night vehicle check has now retracted his claim, attributing the incident to a "misunderstanding" and urging an end to social media escalation.

Key Points A man who accused a police officer of slapping him during a late-night vehicle check in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district has retracted his claim.

S Kishor stated the incident stemmed from a "misunderstanding" and he does not wish to pursue the matter, days after a video went viral.

Kishor clarified that the police officer never demanded a bribe and admitted he should have cooperated more during the interaction.

The incident occurred during a routine vehicle check where Kishor initially failed to produce identity documents.

Kishor has appealed to people not to escalate the matter further on social media, asserting his statement is not under influence.

A man who accused a police officer of slapping him during a late-night vehicle check in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district has retracted his claim, saying it stemmed from a "misunderstanding" and that he does not wish to pursue the matter.

The development comes days after a video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering a controversy.

The alleged incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am on June 5 near the Mujgahan-Potiadih bypass on the outskirts of Dhamtari city. While the motorcyclist, S Kishor, had accused cops of misbehaviour and assault, police denied the allegations, claiming he was non-cooperative and failed to produce identity documents during checking. A three-member committee had also been set up to probe the man's allegations.

Understanding The Viral Incident

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Kishor said while he was returning home after watching a movie, two police officers stopped him for questioning, something he didn't feel was right, as there were no barricades set up there. There were several other factors involved as well, he said.

"I started recording the incident for my own safety because I felt uncomfortable when I was stopped. The situation between me and the police personnel had already deteriorated, and later the station house officer (SHO) was called to the spot," he said.

He admitted that he should have cooperated more with the police during the interaction. Kishor also clarified that the police officer seen in the viral video never demanded a bribe from him.

Kishor's Clarification And Appeal

"I should have cooperated with the SHO. The situation grew heated on both sides. It was a trivial matter, but some people are editing and posting its videos. The comments being made about him (SHO) and his family are terrible," he said.

"There was no discussion about any bribe. He did not demand a single rupee from me. The police had asked for identity documents. I did not have documents with me, but I showed my Aadhaar card and passbook on my mobile phone," he said.

Kishor said he has since submitted all the required documents to the police and appealed to people not to escalate the matter further on social media.

"I am not making this video under anyone's influence. I am expressing my own thoughts. Whatever happened that night was due to a misunderstanding," he added.

Dhamtari City Superintendent of Police Abhishek Chaturvedi had earlier said the motorcycle was stopped during a routine checking drive as its front number plate was broken.

The rider argued with the constables and refused to produce any documents after being stopped, following which cops called senior officers, he said.