DGP Dhankar's death was suicide, Tripura CM tells assembly

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has officially declared DGP Anurag Dhankar's death as suicide in the sssembly, sparking debate and calls for a high-level judicial probe into the incident.

IMAGE: DGP Anurag Dhankar, who was found dead in the Tripura police headquarters on July 20, 2026. Photograph: @Tripura_Police/X

Key Points Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha confirmed DGP Anurag Dhankar's death was suicidal in nature, based on the post-mortem report.

The statement was made in the assembly following demands for a probe by the Leader of Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury.

Opposition MLA Sudip Roy Barman questioned the legality of disclosing a post-mortem report, which is evidence, in the assembly.

CM Saha defended his statement, asserting a minister's right to make suo motu statements on high-profile cases for transparency.

A high-level committee, headed by West Tripura district SP Namit Pathak, is conducting an in-depth inquiry into the DGP's unnatural death.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 28, Friday, informed the assembly that the death of DGP Anurag Dhankar was "suicidal in nature", as indicated by the post-mortem report.

The statement came after Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury raised the issue in the assembly and sought a probe by a sitting high court judge into the unnatural death of Dhankar.

A 1994-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, Dhankar was found dead in his office at the police headquarters on July 20.

When Speaker Rampada Jamatia tried to prevent the Chaudhury from raising the issue, agitated CPI-M legislators rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

The stalemate lasted for a few minutes before Saha rose in his seat and expressed his readiness to make a statement on the issue.

CM Confirms Suicidal Nature Of Death

"The post-mortem report indicates the death of the DGP was by hanging and suicidal in nature. The report has become part of the evidence in connection with the case. An impartial probe is on," he said.

The government has already constituted a high-level committee headed by West Tripura district SP Namit Pathak to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the unnatural death of the DGP.

Debate Over Report Disclosure In Assembly

Joining the heated exchange, senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said no one could disclose a post-mortem report in the assembly as it was important evidence in the investigation.

Saha strongly refuted Roy Barman's contention and said a chief minister or minister could make a suo motu statement in the assembly on an investigation into a high-profile case.

"Findings or the post-mortem report of any particular case can be shared or tabled in the assembly for the cause of the people. We have shown our commitment to transparency by making a statement suo motu on a high-profile case," he said.