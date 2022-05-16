News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DGCA finds IndiGo staff violated rules in barring child from boarding

DGCA finds IndiGo staff violated rules in barring child from boarding

Source: PTI
May 16, 2022 18:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said it has issued a showcause notice to IndiGo after a fact-finding committee found the airline staff prima facie violated regulations in denying boarding to a specially-abled child at the Ranchi airport on May 7.

The airline had on May 9 said the boy was denied boarding as he was "visibly in panic".

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, his parents -- who were accompanying him -- also decided not to enter the plane.

 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the matter.

"The committee has submitted its report," the DGCA said in a statement on Monday. 

The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family, it said.

"The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” it mentioned.

In view of this, it has been decided to issue a showcause notice to the airline through its authorised representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances, it said.

"To meet the ends of justice, the airline has been provided an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in next ten days from today i.e. till May 26, 2022. After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken," it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IndiGo offers e-wheelchair to child barred from flight
IndiGo offers e-wheelchair to child barred from flight
Zero tolerance: Scindia after IndiGo bars special child
Zero tolerance: Scindia after IndiGo bars special child
United Airlines bars 2 girls from flying for wearing leggings
United Airlines bars 2 girls from flying for wearing leggings
Give data of bodies found floating in Ganga: NGT
Give data of bodies found floating in Ganga: NGT
SC to hear plea against Gyanvapi survey on Tuesday
SC to hear plea against Gyanvapi survey on Tuesday
Chintan Shivir: 'High on optics, low on delivery'
Chintan Shivir: 'High on optics, low on delivery'
CSK-GT: Top Performer: Sensible Saha
CSK-GT: Top Performer: Sensible Saha
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Child rights panel wants IndiGo booked for barring boy

Child rights panel wants IndiGo booked for barring boy

Cognitive disabilities: What India's airlines can do

Cognitive disabilities: What India's airlines can do

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances