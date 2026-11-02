MP CM Orders Probe After Police Officer Killed By Illicit Liquor Truck

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has initiated a thorough investigation into the tragic death of police officer Dilip Puri, who was allegedly killed by an illicit liquor truck in Dewas, promising stringent action and significant support for the bereaved family.

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Key Points Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav ordered an impartial probe into the death of police officer Dilip Puri.

Officer Puri was allegedly run over by a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor in Dewas district early on Monday.

CM Yadav announced a sub-inspector job for Puri's wife on compassionate grounds and Rs 1 crore financial assistance for the family.

A search is currently underway for the truck driver involved in the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday ordered an "impartial probe" into the death of a police officer, who was allegedly run over by a truck carrying illicit liquor in Dewas district, and promised stringent action against those responsible.

Probe Ordered, Family Supported

Yadav also directed that the police officer's wife be given a job as a sub-inspector on compassionate grounds and announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family.

Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri was killed after a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor allegedly ran him over while fleeing in Dewas district early on Monday.

A search was underway for the truck driver.

CM Yadav, in a post on X, expressed grief over the incident and paid tribute to Puri.

Yadav said he has ordered an "impartial investigation" into the incident and strict action against the culprits.

Special Director General of Police Upendra Jain has been to the spot for a probe into the incident, the CM said, adding that the state government stands with the bereaved family.