Discover how the Delhi Police extended humanitarian assistance to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was detained for a protest, after he received news of his grandmother's passing in Maharashtra.

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Key Points Delhi Police informed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of his grandmother's death in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Dipke was detained at Delhi airport with other CJP leaders for an unpermitted protest at Jantar Mantar.

His 85-year-old paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, died on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness.

The Delhi Police offered to facilitate Dipke's journey to his hometown for the last rites on humanitarian grounds.

Last rites for his grandmother are scheduled for 10 am on Sunday.

The Delhi Police has informed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke about the death of his grandmother in Maharashtra and offered possible facilitation for his journey to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, an official statement said on Saturday.

Family Tragedy Strikes Detained CJP Founder

Dipke's paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, 85, died at her home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district around 11.30 am on Saturday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

Her last rites will be performed at 10 am on Sunday, they said.

Dipke, along with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained by the Delhi Police at the airport upon their arrival from Mumbai for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Delhi Police, in its statement, said, "Abhijeet Dipke was detained in view of a protest call given by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar, which was not permitted. During the day, an unfortunate information was received regarding the death of the grandmother of Abhijeet Dipke.

"The information was immediately shared with him with due sensitivity and the known time of the funeral was intimated to him. He was also offered possible facilitation for his journey to his hometown on humanitarian grounds."

Details Of Detention And Wider Protests

The CJP said that the three leaders were detained from inside the aircraft soon after it landed in the national capital.

A cousin of Dipke said the family had initially been unable to contact him because he was detained in Delhi. His parents had been informed and were on their way to the village, the cousin said.

Dipke had met his grandmother on August 15, when he launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign in Hingoli district, and had met her once more after that, family sources said. He had not been able to see her in the last 20-25 days, they added.

Meanwhile, police detained nearly 1000 people on Saturday as protesters attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite heavy security deployment across the New Delhi district. The demonstration was called to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but police had denied permission and imposed prohibitory orders in the area.