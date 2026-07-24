'Desperate' Modi, 'pathetic' video: Cong slams PM over midnight address to nation

The Congress party has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent video message on paper leaks, labelling it an 'eyewash' and demanding accountability from the government.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation via a social media video. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Key Points The Congress party dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on paper leaks as an 'eyewash', demanding the immediate sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party criticised PM Modi for not mentioning student protests or the alleged police brutality against them, highlighting a perceived lack of commitment to accountability.

Congress pointed out the Modi government's initial denial of the NEET-UG 2026 exam leak and its subsequent acknowledgement of a 'selective leak' without bringing perpetrators to justice.

The CBI's closure report on the UGC-NET 2024 examination, alleging no paper leak, was also questioned by the Congress, which cited a lack of provided reasons.

PM Modi announced that a bill with strong provisions against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament, acknowledging the pain caused to students and guardians.

The Congress on July 23, Friday, said the "desperate and hassled-looking" Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on paper leaks with a video message, and claimed that his lack of commitment to accountability is evident from his failure to even mention the student protests or the brutality unleashed on them.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said whatever eyewash the PM proposes, the first steps to any resolution are clear -- "sack Mantri Pradhan; punish those who beat them; apologise".

"The desperate and hassled-looking Pradhan Mantri finally broke his two-month-long silence late last night via a video message to speak on paper leaks," Ramesh said on X.

Government's Stance on Leaks Questioned

Remember that the Modi government has long denied that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was leaked, he said.

"The Mantri Pradhan deliberately refused to use the word leak in his press conference and the education ministry officially denied that a paper leak occurred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education," he said, referring to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

It is only the outpouring of public anger over the last two months that has made the PM accept the truth, Ramesh said. "But this is also exactly why students no longer have any faith in the Modi government.

"It has consistently prioritised its own cynical political calculations over student interest," he said.

It deliberately buried the evidence of widespread irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam despite the extremely fishy clustering of toppers in a handful of test centres, the Congress leader claimed.

It finally acknowledged that the NEET exam that year underwent what it called a "selective leak" in Hazaribagh, but it has failed to bring justice to the perpetrators.

After calling Sanjeev Mukhiya the kingpin of the leak, it is now claiming that he is innocent, he charged.

Rahul and Kharge Slam Modi

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sidestepping the issue of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in his video message released just before midnight.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister should not insult the intelligence of students.

"Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise," the leader of opposition said in his post.

Joining Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said when Parliament is in session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be making a statement on the paper leaks issue on the floor of the House and not delivering a "one-sided Mann Ki Baat".

Kharge's remarks came after Modi announced on Thursday night in a video message that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill would be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

Reacting to the PM's remarks, Kharge said, "Before coming to Parliament today, please dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan.

"First, apologise to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of batons and pellet guns to suppress the students' voices. Then we are ready for a detailed discussion on the education system."

"When Parliament is in session, the prime minister is required to make a statement on the floor of the House. He should not be delivering a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

CBI Investigations and Accountability Concerns

The CBI has also filed a closure report alleging that there was no paper leak in the cancelled UGC-NET examination of 2024, but has failed to provide any reasons for it, Ramesh said.

"This crisis does not originate in our slow moving judiciary alone, but in the weak investigations conducted by the CBI and the dishonest political leadership of the Modi government," the Congress general secretary in charge of communications said.

"The Pradhan Mantri's lack of commitment to accountability is evident from his failure to even mention the student protests or the brutality unleashed on them by his police forces on 20th July," Ramesh said.

PM Modi's Announcement on New Legislation

Modi announced on Thursday night that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

"The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and after taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action will be finalised.

"On Monday, when the second week of the monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.

The prime minister said he knows that paper leaks are not a small issue and for lakhs of students and their guardians, such incidents are extremely painful.

Therefore, since allegations of NEET paper leak surfaced about two and a half months ago, several strong steps have been taken, he added.

"The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students did not lose a year.

It was necessary to hold the examination immediately. By using all resources, the government ensured that 22 lakh students could attend the retest," Modi said.