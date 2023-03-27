News
Rediff.com  » News » Designer Anishka Jaisinghani gets bail in Amruta Fadnavis bribe case

Source: PTI
March 27, 2023 18:20 IST
A court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to designer Anishka Jaisinghani, arrested for allegedly offering a bribe to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta for intervening in a criminal case and attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from her.

IMAGE: Designer Aniksha arrested following a complaint by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over threatening and blackmailing, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anishka Jaisinghani's bail plea was allowed by additional sessions judge DD Almale.

She was arrested by the police on March 16 after a case was filed at the Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 on a complaint of Amruta Fadnavis.

 

The designer is also accused of demanding Rs 10 crore from the latter, according to the police.

Anishka Jaisinghani has denied all the charges.

In the bail plea, she had claimed the FIR (first information report) against her was  based on ”concocted and fictitious facts” to falsely implicate her.

The arrest and consequent remand of the applicant to police custody was in total violation of the tenets of the Constitution and the procedure of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc), said the bail application filed through advocate Manan Sanghai.

Based on Amruta Fadnavis's complaint, the police had registered a case against Aniksha and her father Anil Jaisinghani, a suspected bookie.

They have been booked under IPC sections related to conspiracy, extortion and also provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police have claimed 17 cases were pending against Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested from Gujarat and was currently in judicial custody. 

