Desi co-founded firm behind drone boat in rescue of US Apache crew

An autonomous drone boat, co-founded by Indian-American Vibhav Altekar, made history by successfully rescuing two US Army Apache helicopter crew members near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, showcasing a significant advancement in unmanned maritime rescue capabilities.

IMAGE: A drone boat, co-founded by Indian-American Vibhav Altekar, successfully rescued two crew members of a downed US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Saronic.com

Key Points A drone boat named Corsair, developed by Saronic Technologies, rescued two crew members of a US Army Apache helicopter downed near the Strait of Hormuz.

This operation marks the first US rescue carried out by an autonomous surface vessel, remotely piloted by a human operator.

Saronic Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was co-founded by Indian-American Vibhav Altekar, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer.

The 24-foot-long Corsair drone boat is diesel-powered, capable of speeds up to 35 knots, and has a range exceeding 1,000 nautical miles.

Vibhav Altekar is an accomplished perception engineer with extensive experience in autonomous systems and maritime technology, having previously led engineering efforts for the Royal Australian Navy's Ghost Shark drone submarine.

Two crew members of the US Army's Apache helicopter, which was downed near the Strait of Hormuz, were rescued by a drone boat developed by a Texas-based company called Saronic Technologies, with Indian-American Vibhav Altekar as a co-founder.

Pioneering Autonomous Rescue Mission

The rescue operation by the drone boat Corsair, developed by Saronic Technologies, was the first-of-its-kind mission to be carried out by the US Armed Forces. It was the first US rescue carried out by an autonomous surface vessel, remotely piloted by a human operator, the Central Command spokesman, Captain Tim Hawkins, said on June 9.

Capabilities of the Corsair Drone Boat

The 24-foot-long Corsair runs on diesel fuel and can travel at speeds of up to 35 knots. It can carry a load of up to 1,000 pounds and has a range of more than 1,000 nautical miles. As per the LinkedIn profile of Saronic Technologies, it has a USD 392 million production contract with the US Navy for autonomous surface vessels.

Vibhav Altekar's Role in Saronic Technologies

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company was founded in September 2022 by Dino Mavrookas, who was a member of the Navy SEALs for 11 years.

The other co-founders are Vibhav Altekar, Doug Lambert and Rob Lehman.

Altekar, who studied electrical engineering at the University of California, is the Chief Technology Officer with Saronic. A profile on the company's website says that Altekar drives the development of the company's autonomous systems and software architecture.

It says that he leads Forward Deployed Engineering, Product, and Special Programs as well as Software, working with cross-disciplinary teams spanning perception, navigation, machine learning, command and control, and systems integration.

Altekar is a highly accomplished perception engineer with expertise in the field of autonomous systems and maritime technology.

He has spent a large part of his career in industry, driving advancements in US Department of Defence technology. As one of the earliest engineers at Anduril, he led engineering efforts across multiple programs, including the Royal Australian Navy's Ghost Shark drone submarine.