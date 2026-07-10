Derek O'Brien questions ED action, asks why not freeze temple funds too?

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has sharply questioned the Enforcement Directorate's freezing of his party's bank accounts, controversially asking about action on alleged Ram temple fund irregularities, sparking a political debate over financial probes.

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Key Points Derek O'Brien questioned why the ED had not acted on alleged financial irregularities concerning Ram temple funds in Ayodhya.

The Enforcement Directorate froze TMC accounts containing Rs 440 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action comes amidst broader opposition demands for a judicial probe into the management of Ram temple donations.

Section 17 (1A) of PMLA authorises the ED to freeze assets when seizure is impractical, ensuring they are not transferred.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on July 10, Friday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) freezing three bank accounts of the party, asking when it would freeze "temple funds", in an apparent reference to the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"ED freezes TMC's 3 bank accounts with HDFC. When will ED freeze temple funds," O'Brien, Trinamool's national joint secretary, said in a post on X.

The remarks came amid the opposition's demand for a judicial probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Ram temple's donation management system.

Enforcement Directorate's Action Against TMC

The ED on Wednesday said it has frozen three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress, with deposits worth Rs 440 crore, under the anti-money laundering law following searches in an alleged funds misappropriation case.

The central agency said in a statement that the orders were issued under Section 17 (1A) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The section authorises the ED to freeze an asset, such as a bank deposit, when it is not practicable to seize such a property, and it is essential that the asset is not transferred or otherwise dealt with.