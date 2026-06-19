Depression can't override academic rules, says HC; rejects student's plea

Discover how the Bombay high court recently ruled that sympathy for a student's acute depression cannot override academic rules regarding low attendance, setting a precedent for educational institutions.

IMAGE: A view of the Bombay high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The student cited acute depression and a personality disorder as reasons for her absence from classes.

The court stated that sympathy cannot be a substitute for legal entitlement or academic regulations.

Judicial interference in academic matters is limited, with educational institutions best suited to set attendance standards.

The ruling highlighted that attendance regulations apply uniformly, affecting 350 other students as well.

The Bombay high court has refused to grant legal relief to a third-year psychology student, who was debarred by her university due to low attendance, saying while the court extends its deepest sympathies to her battle with "acute depression and a personality disorder", it cannot rewrite academic rules.

A division bench of Justices R I Chagla and Farhan Dubash insisted it was not "insensitive" to the girl's circumstances and said it extends its deepest sympathies to her and her family.

"Sympathy, however, cannot be a substitute for legal entitlement. A court is concerned with legality of decision-making and not with re-writing academic regulations or creating exemptions that the governing framework itself does not contemplate," the bench said in its order passed on June 16. The copy of judgment was made available on Friday.

The bench, while dismissing the girl's petition for relief, said it does not find any ground to interfere with the university's decision.

The third year Bachelors in Science (Applied Psychology) student, in her plea, had sought quashing of an April 15 debarment letter issued by a Mumbai-based university due to her low attendance.

The plea urged the university to consider her exceptional medical circumstances and permit her to appear in third-year re-examinations scheduled this month. If she was not permitted to do so then she would lose an entire academic year which would cause irreparable prejudice to her educational career and mental well-being, it said.

The student said her attendance in the previous semesters were above the required percentage and that in the last semester (this year) she was diagnosed with a psychiatric condition and personality disorder due to which she suffered from depression, impaired emotional regulation and stress intolerance.

The plea claimed the girl in March this year suffered an acute medical episode involving suicidal ideation and hallucinations after which her parents took her to her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

The girl's father informed the same to the university, but later did not send any further communication to the institute on her absence from classes.

After the girl remained absent for a month, the university on April 15 issued a debarment letter disallowing her from appearing for the final semester re-examinations.

The girl's father then sent the university an email requesting them to allow her to appear for the re-examination, but there was no response.

The court, in its order, noted that no exceptional case has been warranted for it to interfere and quash the debarment letter.

The bench further said that it was not a medical expert to interpret and independently assess medical records and psychiatric evaluations and that its scope in academic matters was limited.

Educational institutions and academic bodes are best suited to regulate academic standards and attendance requirements, the HC said, adding judicial interference is unwarranted unless there is a clear case of arbitrariness or violation of statutory provisions.

The court further held that attendance regulations apply uniformly and that 350 other students, too, have been rendered ineligible for the exams due to shortage of attendance.