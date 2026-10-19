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West Bengal Man Dies By Suicide In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 19:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Gurugram are investigating the death by suicide of a West Bengal man who allegedly slit his throat in Sector 56, with initial findings pointing to mental stress as a contributing factor.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man from West Bengal died by suicide in Gurugram's Sector 56 area.
  • He allegedly slit his own throat with a blade Sunday night.
  • Police investigations indicate he was experiencing mental stress and receiving medical treatment.
  • The cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

A West Bengal man killed himself by slitting his throat with a blade in Sector 56 area, police said.

P Karmakar had been living at his sister's house in Sector 64 in Gurugram for some time, they said.

 

He allegedly slit his own throat with a blade Sunday night.

Initial police investigation revealed that Karmakar had been experiencing mental stress for a while and was undergoing medical treatment.

"Preliminary investigations suggest the case may be one of suicide. The cause of death will become clear once the post-mortem report is received," Inspector Sukhpal, SHO, Sector 56 Police Station, said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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