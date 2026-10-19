West Bengal Man Dies By Suicide In Gurugram

Police in Gurugram are investigating the death by suicide of a West Bengal man who allegedly slit his throat in Sector 56, with initial findings pointing to mental stress as a contributing factor.
Key Points
- A man from West Bengal died by suicide in Gurugram's Sector 56 area.
- He allegedly slit his own throat with a blade Sunday night.
- Police investigations indicate he was experiencing mental stress and receiving medical treatment.
- The cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.
A West Bengal man killed himself by slitting his throat with a blade in Sector 56 area, police said.
P Karmakar had been living at his sister's house in Sector 64 in Gurugram for some time, they said.
He allegedly slit his own throat with a blade Sunday night.
Initial police investigation revealed that Karmakar had been experiencing mental stress for a while and was undergoing medical treatment.
"Preliminary investigations suggest the case may be one of suicide. The cause of death will become clear once the post-mortem report is received," Inspector Sukhpal, SHO, Sector 56 Police Station, said.