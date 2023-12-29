News
Dense fog in Delhi, at least 100 flights delayed

Dense fog in Delhi, at least 100 flights delayed

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 29, 2023 11:16 IST
At least 100 flights were delayed and a few were cancelled due to low visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday.

IMAGE: Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning. Photograph: ANI on X

Airlines have requested passengers to keep a check on the status of flights on airline websites before leaving for the airport.

Passengers who arrived at the airport but were not aware of the delays were seen sitting on the floors and waiting for an update from the airline.

 

"I have been waiting for 12 hours at T-3 in the cold to catch a flight to Sharjah. The airline made no arrangements for passengers in case of delay in such weather," said Fakrool, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to airport sources, visibility on Friday fell to 150 meters, which is considered moderate for flight operations.

"No diversions have been reported till 8 am on Friday. There were several delays due to the weather and other conditions," as per sources.

"I have a flight to Toronto, and it is delayed. I arrived at the airport in the morning from Punjab, and I am waiting for the update from the airline," said a passenger Kuldeep Singh, who was waiting with his family at IGI airport.

Meanwhile, long queues of passengers at the entry gates of the Terminal were also seen.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
