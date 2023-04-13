News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Denied ticket, MLA Kumaraswamy quits BJP in Karnataka

Denied ticket, MLA Kumaraswamy quits BJP in Karnataka

Source: PTI
April 13, 2023 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mudigere’s Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, M P Kumaraswamy, on Thursday announced his resignation from the party, after he was denied ticket to contest the Karnataka assembly polls, and blamed national General Secretary C T Ravi for not getting nominated.

IMAGE: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries at the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidates list for the Karnataka assembly election 2023, New Delhi, April 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three-time MLA said he will also be submitting his resignation as legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon.

In the BJP's second list of 23 candidates announced last night, Deepak Doddaiah was named as candidate from Mudigere.

Kumaraswamy hit out at BJP national general secretary C T Ravi for not getting the ticket, and said he will decide on his next move after discussing with his supporters and people of his constituency. The MLA cited personal rivalry between him and Ravi as the reason for him missing the ticket.

 

Speculation is rife that the leader from SC community may join JD(S) or contest as an independent.

"I have sent in my resignation to the party office and will hand over (resignation as MLA) to the speaker soon. I will discuss with my supporters and voters and decide my next move in a couple of days," he said.

"C T Ravi has ensured that I don't get a ticket due to personal reasons, he has that strength now as national general secretary. If I was in his position and he was in mine, I would have done the same thing," he said, and warned the BJP that Ravi will decimate the party.

Kumaraswamy said if veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa switches off his phone for a week, the party won't win even 50 seats. "Without Yediyurappa, people will not even come to BJP's meetings."

He questioned the reason as to why he was denied the ticket. "I have age and ability on my side."

Recently, there was a large-scale protest against Kumaraswamy by a section of party workers in the constituency, when Yediyurappa had visited there.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Karnataka BJP snubs 7 MLAs in 2nd list, no Shettar
Karnataka BJP snubs 7 MLAs in 2nd list, no Shettar
Cong to win over 140 seats in K'taka polls: Shivakumar
Cong to win over 140 seats in K'taka polls: Shivakumar
Karnataka: BJP heavyweights to fight Cong bigwigs
Karnataka: BJP heavyweights to fight Cong bigwigs
IOC, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas
IOC, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas
Samson fined for slow over-rate vs CSK
Samson fined for slow over-rate vs CSK
Will high-flying KKR do the 'trick' vs resurgent SRH?
Will high-flying KKR do the 'trick' vs resurgent SRH?
UP police shoots dead Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter
UP police shoots dead Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Discontent brewing in K'taka BJP after first list

Discontent brewing in K'taka BJP after first list

BJP MLC who helped form BSY govt denied ticket

BJP MLC who helped form BSY govt denied ticket

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances