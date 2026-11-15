Denied chance to speak before U'khand CM, Congress MLA vandalises stage

A political storm brewed at the Jauljibi Fair in Pithoragarh as Congress MLA Harish Dhami allegedly vandalised a stage after being denied a platform to speak before Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, sparking a heated debate over democratic expression and political conduct.

IMAGE: Congress MLA Harish Dhami. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress MLA Harish Dhami allegedly vandalised a stage at the Jauljibi Fair after being denied a speaking opportunity before Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The incident involved microphones and chairs being thrown after the Chief Minister left the venue.

Harish Dhami stated he wanted to address local issues, including a child's death two days before and road connectivity concerns, and criticised the government for stifling opposition voices.

The BJP condemned the MLA's "abusive language" and conduct, calling for an FIR and threatening to halt cultural programmes if no action is taken by Sunday afternoon.

The Jauljibi Fair, inaugurated by CM Pushkar Dhami, is a 10-day event showcasing goods from Tibet, India, and Nepal, reflecting historical trade relations and cultural heritage.

Congress MLA Harish Dhami allegedly vandalised a stage set up for the Jauljibi Fair Pithoragarh after he was denied an opportunity to speak in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who inaugurated the fair near the India-Tibet border.

Microphones and chairs were allegedly thrown on the stage after the chief minister left the venue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the "abusive language" used by the Dharchula MLA from the stage and called for an FIR against him.

Political Clash At Jauljibi Fair

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami inaugurated the 10-day Jauljibi Fair, where goods from three regions -- Tibet, India and Nepal -- are showcased and sold.

After the ruckus, Harish Dhami said, "I am the chairperson of this fair, yet I was not even given the chance to speak or present the demands of the local people to the chief minister."

"This government is corrupt and is afraid of the opposition. The chief minister lacks the courage to hear the truth about the rampant corruption in the state," he said.

Harish Dhami had wished to address the gathering before the CM.

Shortly after, Congress workers gathered, protesting why another Congress MLA from the district, Mayukh Singh Mahar, had not been invited to the inauguration.

District Congress president Mukesh Pant said, "By failing to invite an elected representative from the district, the government has completely disregarded all values."

MLA Defends Actions, BJP Demands FIR

In a subsequent social media post, MLA Harish Dhami explained that he wanted to raise two issues with the government: the death of an eight-year-old girl in the region two days before, and concerns regarding road connectivity in Kanar.

"Was raising one's voice on such serious matters constituted a crime?" he asked.

"Chief minister, a fair is not merely a platform to sing praises of the government. It is a democratic forum to voice the problems, suffering and rights of the people of this state. As an elected representative, it is my moral and constitutional duty to bring forth the concerns of the people of my constituency," he said.

Senior BJP leader Mahendra Singh Budiyal said the event had already been shortened due to the CM's time constraints and condemned the Congress MLA's conduct on stage.

"The abusive language used by the MLA against the chief minister is condemnable. The BJP views this as a sign of the MLA's frustration, as the Congress party's support base in the Dharchula assembly constituency is weakening," Budiyal said.

He said that the BJP's district unit has decided that if an FIR is not filed against Harish Dhami by Sunday afternoon, cultural programmes at the Jauljibi Fair will not be allowed.

Jauljibi Fair: A Symbol of Regional Trade

Earlier, the CM Pushkar Dhami inaugurated the Jauljibi Fair and said, "The fair reflects the historical trade relations between the three regions, as well as the rich cultural heritage of the border area."

This year, the stalls feature woollen goods imported from Tibet via the India-Tibet trade route, alongside products by Indian and Nepalese traders.